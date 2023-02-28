Norse UK Launches Four New Transatlantic Flights

DALLAS – European long-haul low-cost carrier (LCC) Norse Atlantic Airways (N0) has announced its full summer 2023 schedule, which will include the opening of four new routes from London Gatwick (LGW) to the United States. Norse is now the #1 airline flying from Gatwick to the USA.

These four new destinations served from London’s second busiest airport are Washington-Dulles (IAD) starting on June 1st, Los Angeles (LAX) on June 30th, San Francisco (SFO) on July 1st, and finally Boston (BOS) on September 2nd. N0 will operate the flights under its UK AOC, which at the moment of writing, only possesses one aircraft, G-CKWN.

Photo: Norse Atlantic Airways.

CEO Comments

“This marks an important day for the UK aviation industry and for customers as we celebrate serving more destinations to the US from London Gatwick this summer than any other airline”, stated Bjorn Tore Larse, CEO of Norse Atlantic Airways.

“The addition of direct flights to Los Angeles, San Francisco, Washington D.C. and Boston to our already popular New York, Orlando and Fort Lauderdale/Miami services will provide greater choice and value for customers.”

The Boeing 787 Dreamliner will operate all flights. These aircraft operate in a two-class configuration, with 282 standard economy-class seats and 56 premium-economy seats.

Let’s remember that this LCC works like many other carriers, charging meals on board and luggage separately, enabling them to reduce costs and offer more competitive prices in the transatlantic market.

The Boeing 787 has given many low cost airlines the possibility to open longer, cheaper routes over the Atlantic and Pacific oceans. Photo: Francesco Cecchetti/Airways.

Flying Low Cost Long-Haul

The low-cost market has been thriving since the start of the 21st Century, having legendary carriers such as Ryanair (FR) and Southwest (WN) in the lead for many years. However, this economic model has proved troublesome on longer flights until recently, as the considerable distances modify the distribution of costs, making fuel one of the flight’s most considerable yet fixed operating costs.

That is why many airlines, such as WOW Air (WW) or Norwegian Long-Haul (DU), could not survive the significant rise in fuel costs of 2019 and declared bankruptcy after being unable to adapt to the rapidly changing market.

However, airlines today have found new methods of reducing flight costs, and now we can see this economic model rise around all different parts of the world. Some examples of these low-cost long-haul carriers are Norse Atlantic Airways (N0), Condor (DE) and the TUI Group in Europe or Scoot (TR), Air Asia X (D7) or Jetstar (JQ) in the Asia-Pacific region.

The rise of these airlines has allowed more people to travel longer distances for cheaper fares. Have you ever flown on a low-cost long-haul airline? How was the experience? Write your opinion in the comments!

Featured image: Norse Atlantic Airways.