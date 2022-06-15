Flying Vikings, Low-Cost Style: Norse Atlantic Takes Off

DALLAS – Yesterday, Norse Atlantic Airways’ (N0) first commercial flight took off, setting a course for entry into the competitive long-haul, low-cost market.

The inaugural flight, between Oslo (OSL) and New York (JFK), took off at 9:42 PM and landed at 10:44 PM after being airborne for seven hours and three minutes.

As the airline begins operations, it enters the notoriously ruthless low-cost transatlantic market, which has seen the demise of many airlines, from PeopleExpress in the 1980s to Primera (PF) and WOW Air (WW) in recent years.

Norwegian Airlines (DY) had operated a long-haul network using a similar business model, but rapid growth, and troubles with its fleet, among other factors, led to the airline ditching its long-haul operations.

Photo: Norse Atlantic Airways

Norse Atlantic’s Fleet

Currently, N0 has nine Boeing 787-9s in its fleet, featuring a stunning viking-inspired ‘Oseberg’ livery with blue hues and a swooping design on its tail.

The airline plans to operate a fleet of 12 aircraft, all of which had previously been operated by DY. Notably, N0 has obtained its fleet on favorable terms through ‘Power by the Hour’ leasing rates.

Norse’s aircraft are fitted with two cabins, Economy and Premium, which can be chosen through the airline’s three fare types, Light, Classic, and Plus.

In the Premium cabin, the airline offers 43” seat pitch and 12” recline, which is comparable to premium economy products on legacy carriers. For example, American Airlines (AA) offers 38” of seat pitch in its premium economy product on its Boeing 787-9s.

Photo: Norse Atlantic Airways

Inflight Experience

As is common with many low-cost carriers, N0 offers a variety of buy-on-board options, including blankets, wired earphones, and a “comfort kit” consisting of ear plugs, a cushion, sleep mask, and case for passenger comfort.

In terms of food and beverages, the airline offers two sandwiches, a “hot snack”, two light meals, a wide range of snacks, seven types of wines, four types of beers, thirteen sprits, and combinations to create meals.

The airline also offers entertainment on board through seatback screens, a rarity for low-cost carriers, and also supplies power outlets and USB ports in all cabins.

Executive’s Comments

Bjorn Tore Larsen, CEO of Norse Atlantic Airways said, “Our first Norse Atlantic Airways flight to New York from Oslo is the culmination of months of preparation and hard work by dedicated colleagues across all departments.

He continued, “This marks a proud moment for us all at Norse as we now look ahead to ramping up our network for the benefit of customers, businesses, and local economies” said Bjorn Tore Larsen, CEO of Norse Atlantic Airways.

Featured Image: Norse Atlantic Airways