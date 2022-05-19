Nok Air is Going International – India and Vietnam

DALLAS – The pretty yellow-beaked airline of Thailand, Nok Air (DD) is getting back on track to launch an international expansion to India and Vietnam.

Since its founding in 2004, DD has used Bangkok Don Mueang (DMK) as its home base and flies to over 20 destinations within Thailand, including Phuket (HKT) and Chiang Mai (CNX).

First, Nok Air plans to resume its international route to Ho Chi Minh City (SGN) by the middle of this year and is in close contact with Vietnamese travel agencies to increase demand.

DD is considering a few cities in India – Guwahati, Varanasi (VNS), Hyderabad (HYD), and New Delhi (DEL) but could surely add some other places too. The airline is waiting for the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand to issue the rights to operate flights to India after permission expired during the pandemic.

Photo: Jakkrit Prasertwit via Wikimedia Commons

The Nok Fleet and Statistics

Nok Air is one airline that you wouldn’t miss at the airport and is one you won’t forget either, from blue to purple and pink to orange, their jets have a detailed, specific livery. The airline’s fleet comprises 14 Boeing 737-800 NG and 3 Dash-8s. The airline itself falls under the management of Nok Airlines Public Company Limited and Thai Airways International (TG), which is one of the major shareholders.

For the month of March 2022, Nok Air operated 62 daily flights with a 75% load factor, compared with 40-50 flights per day the previous month.

Nok Air is optimistic as Asian borders are opening up and Thailand usually doesn’t fall short in tourist demand. A high influx of international travelers is expected later this year and sure to say India is one of the best markets Nok can focus on. It also flies to a few cities in China, Yangon (RGN) in Myanmar, and for its longest route, Hiroshima in Japan. Nok Air carried 1.5 million passengers last year.

Photo: Jakkrit Prasertwit via Wikimedia Commons

Executive’s Comments

Wutthiphum Jurangkool, the Chief Executive Officer of Nok Air said, “ There are many areas there we have not yet tapped into to gain more revenue. As the airlines are slowly gaining their strength, it would be wiser for us if we are the first to take advantage of the situation and gain a foothold through this door.

He continued, “Indian market is booming and it would benefit us greatly if we are one of the few airlines that the Indian people choose to travel to Thailand with.”

Featured Image: Ratchapon Pipipitsombat/Airways