No Departures from Berlin Airport Due to Strike

DALLAS — There will be a halt of flight operations at Berlin Brandenburg Airport (BER) on Monday, as the Verdi trade union has called on workers in the aviation security sector, passenger control, and personnel and goods control to stage a warning strike.

Verdi is a German trade union based in Berlin, Germany. It was established on March 19, 2001, as the result of a merger of five individual unions and is a member of the German Trade Union Confederation (DGB). With around 1.9 million members, Verdi is the second-largest German trade union after IG Metall.

The last time we heard from Verdi was on March 10, when security staff members of the German trade union staged a walkout at Munich Airport (MUC), the country’s second busiest.

Photo: Berlin Brandenburg Airport

Hindered Operations

Berlin Brandenburg Airport, which opened in October 2020, is the third-largest airport in Germany. In preparation for the strike, the airport says that passengers should check their flight status in the next few days before going to the airport.

No flights will operate out of BER on Monday (04/24/2023). However, approaches are still possible at BER on Monday, but the airlines themselves will decide whether to fly to the German airport or not.

Photo: Berlin Brandenburg Airport

Reaon for the Strike

According to Verdi, the absence of employees in the aviation security sector, in passenger control and personnel and goods control begins at 3.30 a.m. and ends at midnight.

With the strike, Verdi wants to increase the pressure on the negotiations for employees in the aviation security sector on the Federal Association of Aviation Security Companies (BDLS).

It has been negotiated for months without a suitable result, it is mainly about the night, Saturday, Sunday, and public holiday work as well as regulations on the remuneration of overtime.

“We urge the BDLS once again, on the 27th and 28th. April to present a negotiable offer and not to play on time, otherwise, there is a threat of further strikes in air traffic in May and on Pentecost,” said Wolfgang Pieper.

Featured image: Berlin Brandenburg Airport