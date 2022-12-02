Nippon Cargo Airlines Extends GEnx Service Agreement

DALLAS — NCA Nippon Cargo Airlines (KZ) has signed a six-year extension of the Rate Per Flight Hour Engine Services Agreement for the GEnx-2B engines on the airline’s fleet of Boeing 747-8 freighters.

The CF6 engine, which launched a long-term partnership between KC and GE, and the GEnx engines power KZ’s fleet of aircraft today.

NCA operates the world’s largest new-generation freighter aircraft – the Boeing 747-8F, together with the Boeing 747-400F, serving 15 major cities in Asia, America, and Europe from its Tokyo Narita (NRT) hub.

GE Aerospace incorporates its capabilities and customizations into the Rate Per Flight Hour Engine Services offerings throughout the lifecycle of an engine. GE states that each Rate Per Flight Hour Engine Services offering is supported by GE’s data and analytic capabilities and experience to reduce maintenance burden and service interruptions for customers.

Nippon Cargo Airlines JA18KZ Boeing 747-8KZF. Photo: Tony Bordelais/Airways

Comments from NCA, GE Aerospace

“The Rate Per Flight Hour Engine Services Agreement between NCA and GE strengthens our partnership and will ensure our GEnx engines are covered into the new decade,” said Toshiaki Kobori, Managing Director of Engineering & Maintenance at NCA.

“GE Aerospace is proud to support NCA and its GEnx fleet,” said Dave Kircher, General Manager of GEnx Product Line at GE Aerospace. “It’s an honor to continue the relationship and provide exemplary service and support.”

NCA Nippon Cargo Airlines was founded in 1978 and is Japan’s only all-cargo airline that has accumulated extensive experience in air freight and handling diverse types of cargo. GE Aerospace and its joint ventures have an installed base of more than 39,000 commercial aircraft engines.

Nippon Cargo Airlines JA16KZ Boeing 747-8F. Photo: Lorenzo Giacoboo/Airways