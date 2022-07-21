NAC Places Two Embraer E190F with Astral Aviation

FARNBOROUGH – The first two Embraer E190F passenger-to-freight conversions will be placed with Astral Aviation, based in Nairobi, Kenya, according to a letter of agreement signed at FIA2022 by Nordic Aviation Capital (NAC), the largest regional aircraft leasing firm in the world.

NAC and Embraer came to an in-principle agreement in May 2022 to accept up to 10 conversion slots for the E190F/E195F, with the first deliveries beginning in 2024. The conversion planes will be taken from NAC’s current E190/E195 fleet.

Embraer’s Energia Family aircraft concept is also present at the FIA2022 Embraer Pavilion. Render: Embraer

Comments from Astral Aviation, NAC, Embraer

Sanjeev Gadhia, Founder & CEO Astral Aviation, said, “We are honored to be the launch operator of the Embraer 190F, which will be based in Astral’s Nairobi hub. It will operate on a combination of scheduled and charter flights on our intra-African network. The E-Jets are well known for their efficiency, flexibility and sustainability. We are confident that the E-Jet freighter platform will be a game-changing addition to our growing fleet. We are grateful to NAC and Embraer for choosing Astral to be the launch operator of the E-Jet Freighter.”

Norman C.T. Liu, President & CEO of NAC, said “As a launch lessor for the E-Jet freighter conversion program, we are pleased to have executed a MoU to place two E190F aircraft with Astral Aviation, a leading cargo carrier servicing Africa. NAC aims to remain the leader in regional aviation and expand into larger narrow body aircraft, while building our full life cycle asset management capabilities.”

Johann Bordais, President & CEO, Embraer Services & Support, said, “The response to Embraer’s P2F program, which was launched only in March of this year, has been incredible. NAC has already placed their first two aircraft, and it’s great to welcome yet another operator to our E-Jet family.”

Featured image: E190F Astral-Aviation. Render: Embraer