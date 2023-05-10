MYAirline Launches Kuala Lumpur-Bangkok Route

DALLAS – Malaysian start-up MYAirline’s (Z9) first international operations will be twice-daily flights to Bangkok starting at the end of June, more than six months after the airline’s launch.

MYAirlines will fly one daily flight each to Suvarnabhumi and Don Mueang airports in Bangkok, starting from June 28 and July 1, respectively, as announced in a social media post on May 10. After Thai AirAsia (FD), the Malaysian low-cost competitor Z9 will be the second airline to operate both airports in Bangkok from Kuala Lumpur.

The airline is expected to face tough competition from other carriers on the Bangkok route. Malaysia Airlines (MH) offers more than 30 flights per week to Suvarnabhumi Airport (BKK), also known unofficially as Bangkok International Airport, while Thai Airways International (TG) has two daily flights. Additionally, Thai AirAsia (FD) operates daily flights between the two airports.

MYAirline will also compete with AirAsia (AK), which operates eight daily flights, on its Don Mueang service. Further, FD has twice-daily flights to the same destination, while Batik Air Malaysia (OD) flies 15 times a week.

The announcement comes on the heels of Z9 receiving its seventh Airbus A320. The airline’s domestic network includes points in Peninsular and East Malaysia, such as Miri, Kota Kinabalu, and Langkawi.

Photo: MYAirlines

About MYAirline

MYAirline, formerly known as Elite Sdn Bhd, is a new low-cost carrier (LCC) in Malaysia that was established on January 11, 2021. Z9 is led by airline veteran Rayner Teo.

The airline was granted an Air Service Licence (ASL) with Conditional Approval from the Malaysian Aviation Commission (MAVCOM) on January 1, 2022, and later secured its initial Air Operator Certificate (AOC) from the Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia (CAAM) on October 1, 2022.

The carrier operates a fleet of Airbus A320-200 aircraft from KLIA2 and was granted an official ASL on November 15, 2022, by MAVCOM.

MYAirline, which currently operates with a fleet of three aircraft, has announced plans to expand its domestic network in Q4 2022 and to begin flying to regional destinations in Q2 2023.

The airline positions itself as a new world airline that offers safe and affordable air travel, with a commitment to providing superior services and quality products at affordable prices.

MYAirline aims to leverage innovative digitalization and green technology in its daily operations, products, and services. Additionally, inclusivity is a core value of the airline, and its cabin crew uniform is designed to be gender-neutral yet stylish, featuring a unique jacket and pants styled with white sneakers.

Feature Image: MYAirlines