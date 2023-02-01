Mumbai Looks at Two Airports Being Operational

DALLAS — Mumbai, India’s financial capital, has seen its airport, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (BOM), reach its burst limit well before the pandemic, with slots booked out and limited aircraft movement.

With a population of 17 million and growing, the mega city is in much need of its under-construction Navi Mumbai Airport. Once it’s ready, traffic will be shared between the two airports under simultaneous operations.

Navi Mumbai International took shape in 2021 and as per the latest reports, the first phase of the new airport is expected to be complete in December 2024.

Adani Airports owns and operates BOM and will do so for the upcoming Navi Mumbai airport. Upon phase 1’s completion, the new airport will handle up to 20 million passengers annually.

Mumbai’s Potential Twin Airport Operations

A recent report in Mint read, “The conglomerate also plans to shift one major airline to Navi Mumbai International Airport from Mumbai Airport. Currently, IndiGo, Vistara, and Air India are among the major carriers from Mumbai airport.”

“The Adani Group has planned to implement a twin-airport strategy for Mumbai and Navi Mumbai airports, and the first step involves shifting turboprop aircraft operations to Navi Mumbai airport to reduce congestion at the Mumbai International Airport. The aim of the strategy is to free up runway capacity at Mumbai airport by shifting the small aircraft operations to Navi Mumbai, which is expected to commence operations by December 2024.”

According to Mint, Adani Airports recently stated that it expected to add efficiency and economy of scale to such an airline with priority allocation of slots at Navi Mumbai International Airport and enhanced capacity is expected to help airlines create their hub-and-spoke model where international traffic is supplemented by demand for an extended catchment area.”

Located off the Mumbai peninsula to the east, the upcoming airport that officially goes by the name of D. B. Patil International Airport will be developed in a three-phase manner, featuring two parallel runways and having a total capacity of 60 million passengers per year.

Featured Image: CSMIA official Twitter