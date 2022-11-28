MSC Takes Delivery of First Boeing 777-200 Freighter

DALLAS — The Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) has taken delivery of its first cargo airplane, ahead of the start of operations for its new solution for air cargo shipping and logistics, MSC Air Cargo.

The aircraft is a brand-new Boeing 777-200 Freighter, registered as N707GT. IT will fly branded as MSC but will be operated by Atlas Air (5Y).

The new subsidiary of the world’s largest container shipping enterprise, MSC Air Cargo, is slated to start flying at the beginning of 2023 on routes connecting China, Mexico, the United States, and Europe.

The leadership of the company is made up of individuals with experience in the air cargo market. Jannie Davel, who was previously linked to Emirates (EK), DHL (D0), and Delta Air Lines (DL), is heading the company.

During the delivery ceremony, Davel said, “We are delighted to see the first of our MSC-branded aircraft take to the skies, and we believe that MSC Air Cargo is developing from a solid foundation thanks to the reliable, ongoing support from our operating partner, Atlas Air.”

Davel added, “Flying adds options, speed, flexibility, and reliability to supply chain management, and there are particular benefits for moving perishables, such as fruit and vegetables, pharmaceuticals and other healthcare products, and high-value goods.”

In the coming months, MSC Air Cargo expects three additional Boeing 777-200 freighters to have a fleet of four units by June 2023, all of them operated by 5Y.

The Boeing 777-200 Freighter is capable of transporting 236,000 lbs of payload cargo in one flight. Photo: Daniel Gorun/Airways

First Schedules for MSC Air Cargo

After receiving its first aircraft today, MSC Air Cargo is set to start operations. The first scheduled flights were published by the company earlier this month.

N707GT will be based in Indianapolis (IND). It will fly on a fixed weekly rotation that includes Germany, Mexico, China, and the United States.

The first destinations are Mexico City (MEX), Frankfurt-Hahn (HHN), Hong Kong (HKG), and Anchorage (ANC). With these initial stops, MSC Air Cargo will be able to cover some of the most crucial cargo airports in the entire world, such as HKG and ANC, which are included in the Top 10 busiest cargo hubs in 2022.

The largest container shipping company in the world entered the air cargo market with the leased wide-body freighters from Boeing after missing out on a bid for Italy’s flag-carrier airline, ITA Airways (AZ).

Featured image: MSC Air Cargo’s new Boeing 777-200F. Photo: MSC Air Cargo