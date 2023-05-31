Mid-Air Aircraft Collision Avoidance Strategies

DALLAS — There are various ways commercial aviation avoids mid-air collisions, which are accidents that occur when two or more aircraft make unwanted contact with one other while in flight.

Aircraft may collide in mid-air because of either increased miscommunication, navigational errors, a lack of situational awareness, deviation from the flight plan, a lack of trust in the cockpit, or a lack of collision avoidance systems and terrain awareness warning systems.

The dire effects of aircraft mid-air collisions can include impact with the ground or sea, fatalities, and irreparable damage to the aircraft or the destruction of infrastructure on the ground from collision debris.

Nonetheless, several protocols and cutting-edge technology have been established to prevent mid-air aircraft collision during flight and provide a respectable degree of safety for both passengers and crew, making air travel the safest mode of transportation. Below are strategies for preventing aircraft mid-air collisions.

Photo: Lorenzo Giacobbo/Airways

1. Proper Pressure Altimeter Sub Scale Setting

According to the settings made by the flight crew, an aircraft’s altimeter is a device that measures altitude above the ground, above sea level, or above the standard pressure datum (1013.25 hPa).

Aircraft height above ground level, altitude, and flight levels are determined by the altimeter’s subscale settings for atmospheric pressure at airport elevation (or at runway threshold), mean sea level pressure (QNH), and standard pressure (QNE) respectively.

Failure to set the pressure altimeter to the proper barometric sub-scale pressure setting as instructed by air traffic control could cause significant deviations from the cleared height, altitude, or flight level, which could cause a level burst, loss of separation from other traffic, and even collision with other aircraft or the terrain.

Pilots must correctly set the figure and change the pressure setting at the proper points during a departure, climb, descent, or approach in order to avoid the aforementioned scenarios. This information is transmitted by an air traffic controller (ATC), an automatic terminal information service (ATIS), or a VOLMET.

Also, pilots utilize regional pressure settings (also known as regional QNH) when flying in the uncontrolled airspace to make sure they are high enough to aid in terrain clearance in large areas where local QNH or radio communication is subpar. Pilots consider regional QNH to be the atmospheric pressure at the region’s highest elevation, so they always maintain a safe altitude away from it.

Regional QNH is the minimum value of the forecasted QNH in a region for a given time.

Pilots usually make the correct pressure setting on the altimeter sub-scale for proper altitude indication: Photo: Jinyuan Liu/Airways

2. Navigation lights and Right of way rules

Navigation lights commonly referred to as running or position lights are lights on aircraft that assist in preventing collisions by providing details such as their position, heading, or status. To help other traffic understand the orientation of the aircraft and give way or stand on (holding course and speed), there are three navigation lights that are color-coded red, green, and white.

Red and green navigation lights are typically found on an aircraft’s left and right wingtips, respectively, while a white navigation light is normally put as far back as practicable on the tail of many aircraft ( vertical stabilizer). From dusk till dawn, or as otherwise directed by the authority, these navigation lights must be on.

To avoid disaster when aircraft enter a collision course, pilots with the aid of navigation lights use right-of-way rules. When aircraft are approaching head-on, no aircraft has a right of way as pilots from both aircraft will see both green and red lights. To avoid collision in this scenario pilots must immediately change course to the right.

If aircraft are approaching a crossing course, pilots in aircraft on the left will see red navigation light while those in aircraft on the right will see green navigation light. Regardless of their speed, a pilot on the left seeing a red light should give way by veering to the right while a pilot on the right seeing green light has a right of way and will maintain course and speed.

In case the faster aircraft is behind and on a collision course with another, the pilots of the aircraft in front don’t see the danger but those behind do. To avoid collision with such overtaking traffic, the aircraft in front has a right of way and pilots will maintain speed and heading whereas the pilots of aircraft behind and intending to overtake must give away by veering to the right.

Image: The Navigators. Original file: Eurocontrol – Vector redrawing and enhancement of, Public Domain

3. TCAS

Traffic Collision Avoidance System (TCAS), also known as Airborne Collision Avoidance System (ACAS). TCAS/ACAS is built on secondary surveillance radar (SSR) transponder signals to increase awareness of surrounding aircraft and decrease the likelihood of mid-air collisions between aircraft without the need for ATC (Air Traffic Control).

Any aircraft having a maximum take-off mass (MTOM) of more than 5700 kg (12600 lb) or authorized to carry more than 19 passengers is required by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) to be equipped with TCAS/ACAS. It technologically comes in two generations TCAS I and TCAS II.

TCAS I is a first-generation technology that can track the flow of traffic around an aircraft up to a range of about 26 NM (48 KM) and provide their bearing and altitude information. It can also produce “Traffic Advisory” (TA) collision alerts, which alert the pilot to the danger but require him or her to decide how to avoid it.

The second generation technology, known as TCAS II can simultaneously track up to 30 aircraft, within ranges of 14 NM (26 KM) and 30 NM (55 KM) for mode A/C targets and mode S targets respectively. It provides the pilot with specific instructions called “Resolution Advisory” (RA) on how to evade collision with traffic. These Resolution Advisories (RA) instruct the pilot to either descend, climb, or adjust vertical speed

TCAS helps pilots ensure sufficient spacing between their aircraft: Photo: Michael Rodeback/Airways

4. GPWS

A ground proximity warning system, or GPWS, is a system used to notify pilots when an aircraft is at imminent risk of flying into the ground or another obstacle. It sends out advisory alerts and mandatory response warnings to the flight crew when they are getting close to the terrain, and the crew then has to start an enforced terrain avoidance maneuver by increasing engine thrust and climbing away from the terrain.

The system tracks patterns in the radar (radio) altimeter readings of the aircraft between 50 and 2450 feet above the ground and alerts the crew visually and audibly if the aircraft is in a configuration that could result in a collision with terrain or an obstruction.

The more advanced GPWS known as the Enhanced Ground Proximity Warning System (EGPWS) is also known as the Terrain Awareness Warning System (TAWS).

The EGPWS employs a radio altimeter in conjunction with a GPS system to precisely determine the height of the ground directly in front of the aircraft by comparing the aircraft’s current location as established by GPS technology with a global digital terrain database of the Earth’s surface. The terrain display in the cockpit gives pilots a visual orientation to high and low regions close to the aircraft to help them make wise judgments to prevent colliding with terrain or objects.

GPWS warns pilots on the aircraft’s proximity to terrain: Photo: Michael Rodeback/Airways

5. RVSM

Reduced Vertical Separation Minimum, or RVSM for short, is a regulation that mandates a minimum separation of 1000 feet between aircraft up to Flight Level 410 (41,000 feet). The minimum separation increases to 2000 feet above Flight Level 410 ( 41,000 feet) because of the reduced sensitivity of the pressure altimeter with an increase in height at high altitudes.

Also, it makes sure that aircraft on virtually opposing magnetic courses (for instance, those flying at 090 degrees and 270 degrees) will never fly at the same flight level or altitude and create a collision hazard.

When choosing flight levels and altitudes to avoid the potential of collision, aircraft steering magnetic course from 000 degrees to 179 degrees fly odd numbers of thousands of feet for IFR flights (for example, 11,000 feet or 13,000 feet), and odd numbers of thousands of feet plus 500 feet for VFR flights ( for example 11,500 feet or 13,500 feet).

On the other hand, aircraft following a magnetic course from 180 degrees to 359 degrees fly even numbers of thousands of feet for IFR flights (for instance, 10,000 feet or 12,000 feet) and even numbers of thousands of feet plus 500 feet for VFR flights ( for example 10,500 feet or 12,500 feet).

Aircraft have pitot tubes for measuring airspeed. Photo: By User: Kolossos – Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0

6. Vx Airspeed

While operating an airplane, Vx is referred to as the airspeed for the best angle of climb and is flown during the initial climb out after takeoff to clear obstructions such as trees, buildings, and hills situated close to the end of the short runway.

A plane flying at Vx airspeed climbs higher while covering the least horizontal distance possible, preventing collisions with obstructions.

The best angle of climb speed, Vx, varies from one airplane type and model to another and is affected by a number of factors, such as the mass of the airplane, altitude, temperature, air density, wind conditions, and the extension or retraction of the landing gear and flaps.

More engine thrust is required as altitude, airplane mass, and temperature rise, which results in a decrease in the angle of climb and an increase in Vx. Whereas a tailwind decreases the climb angle as the horizontal distance is increased by increasing ground speed, a headwind increases the climb angle by reducing the horizontal distance the airplane travels.

Flights have to initially climb at Vx to clear obstacles near the runway: Photo: Liam Funnell/Airways

7. Communications

In order to ensure a safe, orderly flow of traffic and swift movements, pilots and air traffic controllers (ATC) are in constant communication via radio on a specific frequency or light signals during all phases of flight, from preflight to takeoff, departure, en route, descent, approach, and landing.

ATC communicates with pilots by using a vast network of computers, radars, VHF and HF radios, and reference material. In order to prevent mid-air collisions and the impacts of wake turbulence, ATC uses radar technology to guarantee that aircraft maintain a safe distance while en route.

Minimum Grid Area Altitude. Image: Extract from Rogers Data GmbH.

8. Safety, Minimum Grid Area Altitude

The safest and most cost-effective route and flying altitude are decided upon during flight planning by flight dispatchers and pilots using navigation charts. The first thing they find is Safety Altitude, which offers sufficient obstacle clearance within 5 NM (9.26 KM ) on all sides of the true track. It is calculated by finding the highest obstruction within the defined area and rounding the measurement to the nearest 100 feet.

If the result is 5,000 feet or less, the measurement is added to by 1,000 feet; if it is 5,001 feet or more, it is added to by 2,000 feet. Non-mountainous locations are given a 1,000-foot buffer to minimize potential collisions with towering structures, whereas mountainous areas are given a 2,000-foot buffer to give enough altitude for recovery in the event of mountain flying which can be associated with hazards such as turbulent, microburst, aircraft icing, mountain waves, and aircraft degraded performance.

To help pilots be safer from colliding with obstacles or high terrain when unsure of their position or losing sight of the ground during VFR flight, the Minimum Grid Area Altitude, also known as Minimum Off Route Altitude (MORA) is used. MORA is extracted directly from the navigation charts by looking at the highest figure within grids/ rectangles passed by a true course even if the high ground appears behind the course.

Sun Country Airlines N814SY Boeing 737-800. Photo: Andrew Henderson/Airways

9. Proper Airspace and Procedure Design

In accordance with ICAO Docs 8168 (PANS-OPS) and 4444 (PANS-ATM), proper planning and design of routes, airspace structure, holding patterns, and ATC sectorization in both terminal and en-route airspace can effectively reduce the possibility of level bust incidents, one of the causes of mid-air collisions.

Airspace is designed properly in order for flights that are arriving, departing, and on their way to operate without having to cross one another or ascend and descend through one another’s levels.

Moreover, it clears obstructions from approach and takeoff flight paths, lowering the risk of loss of separation between aircraft and Controlled Flight Into Terrain (CFIT).

Flights at LGW will be capped at 825 per day in July and 850 in August. Photo: Gatwick Airport.

10. Short Term Conflict Alert (STCA)

STCA is a computer-based safety program designed to help air traffic controllers prevent collisions between aircraft by quickly alerting them to any possible or actual violations of separation minima.

The STCA is a predictive safety net that forecasts the movement of aircraft using surveillance data from radars, ADS-B, or multilateration, as well as environmental data and optional flight plan information. Air traffic controllers are not aware of the system’s operation unless a (possible) violation of separation is found.

When a violation that could lead to a collision is found, the STCA will provide warnings to let the air traffic controller know about the potentially dangerous situation and identify the conflicting aircraft. The system is only intended to look ahead for around two minutes, and increasing the look ahead duration will just result in an increase in the number of annoying notifications.

Featured image: Boeing