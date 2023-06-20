Mandarin Airlines add Six ATR 72-600s

DALLAS – Taiwanese regional carrier Mandarin Airlines (AE) has signed a firm order with ATR for six ATR 72-600s on the second day of the Paris Air Show. Deliveries will commence at the end of 2023 and run until 2025.

Based at Taipei Songshan Airport (TSA), the wholly-owned subsidiary of China Airlines (CI) already operates nine 70-seat ATR 72-600s across Taiwan, Asia and China.

ATR 72-600 house colors (F-WWEV). Photo: Alberto Cucini/Airways.

Comments

“Expanding our ATR fleet will enable us to add capacity on existing routes and create new services to continue stimulating the local economy and tourism across Taiwan with the lowest emission regional aircraft”, said Kao Shing-Hwang, Chairman of AE. “The unbeatable fuel efficiency of the ATR 72-600, further reinforced by the new PW127XT engine certified for 50% SAF blend, along with its versatility and comfort, make it possible for us to offer our passengers comfortable, reliable, affordable and responsible air services.”

Nathalie Tarnaud Laude, CEO of ATR, the ‘world’s number one regional aircraft manufacturer’ added, “Since they introduced ATRs in their fleet in 2017, Mandarin Airlines have been able to increase flight frequencies on existing routes, opening up new opportunities for their communities affordably and responsibly. The airline’s renewed confidence is the most gratifying testimony of the value that our aircraft bring to their operations and a great sign of rebound of the Asian market.”

Featured Image: Mandarin Airlines (B-16853) ATR 72-600. Photo: Christian Winter/Airways.