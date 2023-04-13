Malaysia Airlines Transfers Domestic Operations to Firefly

DALLAS – Malaysia Airlines (MH) will transfer several of its domestic routes across Eastern Malaysia to its low-cost subsidiary Firefly (FY) from May 16. The route changes forms part of the airline’s efforts to refine and improve its network and product offerings.

The decision means MH will only fly between Peninsular Malaysia and East Malaysia and domestic flights within the Malaysian peninsula.

FY will deploy its Boeing 737-800s on daily return flights within the states of Sabah and Sarawak following the transfer. Further, FY will fly between Kota Kinabalu (BKI) to Sandakan (SDK), Tawau (TWU), and Kuching (KCH), as well as a daily return service between Kuching (KCH) to Miri (MYY).

Firefly introduced jets in 2022, taking delivery of Boeing 737s previously operated by MH and configured to seat 189 passengers in a single-class layout. According to the official press release from the airline, the 737s have been retrofitted with ‘a refreshed, vibrant ambience and new features such as the new ergonomically designed seats with ample legroom, personal device holders and USB type A and C power outlets.’

The airline’s ATR 72 regional fleet is based at Subang Airport (SZB) in Kuala Lumpur and Penang (PEN).

FY has a fleet of nine ATR 72-500s. Photo: ATR.

Executive Insights

Chief Executive Officer of Airlines (MAG), Ahmad Luqman Mohd Azmi, said “The implementation of this latest initiative is a testament to MAG’s continued efforts to refine and improve its network and product offerings. The launch of Firefly’s jet operations in 2022 has elicited a considerable response, particularly within the leisure travel sector.

“This continuous milestone reiterates MAG’s unwavering commitment to remain responsive to the changing demands of its customers and leverage the prevailing market conditions. By prioritising the needs of market demand, MAG aims to unlock greater opportunities for growth and advancement while remaining true to its overarching objectives.”

Feature Image: Malaysia Airlines Boeing 737-800 (9M-MXX). Photo: Wilbert Tana/Airways