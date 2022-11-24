Malaysia Airlines Suspends Brisbane Service

DALLAS — In a press release from November 24, Malaysia Airlines (MH) announced they would be suspending service from Kuala Lumpur to Brisbane. The company states that the decision comes in an effort to optimize profits.

After a thorough business review, we have made a difficult decision to suspend our operations into Brisbane to ensure we operate and utilise our fleet at an optimum level, as well as maximising revenue on every route we fly to, while facing strong headwinds from the continued increase in fuel cost, forex and interest rate. Group Chief Executive Officer of Malaysia Airlines Berhad, Captain Izham Ismail

Malaysia Airlines (MH) Boeing 737-800. Photo: Wilbert Tana/Airways

Australian Market Outlook

Malaysia Airlines (MH) also reported that Australian destination bookings were up over the same period in 2019, pre-COVID-19. The company is implanting an ambitious business plan in an effort to restore full-service recovery by 2024. The company is expected to restore 98% of Australian service by March 2023.

Malaysia Airlines (MH) encourages customers to take advantage of its codeshare partner, Qantas (QF), for connecting flights to Brisbane from its Sydney hub. The company also emphasized that the other 4 Australian destinations—Adelaide, Sydney, Perth, and Melbourne—will remain unaffected by this change.

The final flight from Kuala Lumpur to Brisbane will take place on March 26, 2023, as MH134.

Malaysia Airlines is the flag carrier of Malaysia. As a member of the oneworld Alliance, the airline flies to over 60 destinations.

Featured Image: Tony Bordelais/Airways