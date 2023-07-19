Malaysia Airlines First Boeing 737-8 to Arrive in August

DALLAS – Malaysia Airlines (MH) is to take delivery of its first Boeing 737-8 in August. The airframe, 9M-MVA, is part of an order for 25 of the type.

The airline has revealed that the arrival of the new fleet, the first in over five years, will also see the introduction of an updated livery. The new scheme will represent ‘Malaysia Airlines’ vision and aspirations as the national carrier’ with a repositioned ‘wau’ logo and added ‘songket motif.’

MH will use the type to replace its older Boeing 737-800s as part of the group’s fleet renewal program. The -8 will also feature the airline’s wireless in-flight entertainment (IFE) system, MHstudio, seen on its refreshed -800s. This allows passengers to access ‘over 500 on-demand entertainment options, as well as personalised shopping experiences.’

MH has revealed a refreshed livery on the new 737-8. Photo: Malaysia Airlines.

Airline Comments

Ahmad Luqman Mohd Azmi, Chief Executive Officer of Airlines from Malaysia Aviation Group (MAG), said, “We are thrilled to present our passengers with a truly immersive and memorable journey that showcases our national pride and commitment to delivering exceptional travel experiences. The introduction of our new 737-8 aircraft in August 2023, sets a new standard in air travel, combining the best of Malaysian culture, advanced technology, and sustainable practices to create an unparalleled flying experience.

“Every aspect of the cabin design has been carefully crafted to enhance passenger comfort. The seat upholstery features a debossed songket motif, showcasing the intricate patterns and vibrant colours of traditional Malaysian textiles. This artistic detail not only adds aesthetic appeal but also pays homage to Malaysia’s rich culture, allowing passengers to immerse themselves in the nation’s heritage from the moment they step on board.

“The harmonious combination of the signature blue colour and the songket motif create a visually captivating cabin that reflects our commitment to offering a truly immersive journey. Whether passengers are settling into their seats or moving through the aircraft, they will be surrounded by an ambiance that exudes serenity, elegance, and a deep appreciation for Malaysia’s cultural tapestry.”

Featured Image: Malaysia Airlines first Boeing 737-8 (9M-MVA). Photo: Malaysia Airlines.