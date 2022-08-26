August 26, 2022
8/26/1969: Fairchild Swearingen Metroliner Maiden Flight
History

DALLAS – Today in Aviation, the prototype Fairchild Swearingen Metroliner took to the skies for the first time in 1969.

The Texas-built Metroliner is a 19-seat pressurized airliner. Powered by two Garrett turboprop engines, it has a range of 1,100 km.

Conceived as an evolution of the manufacturer’s 9-seater Merlin, the construction of the prototype began in 1968.

The passenger variant entered service with Broome County-based Commuter Airlines in January 1973.

The Fairchild Swearinger Metroliner proved incredibly popular in the Australian market, with 20% of the airframes built operating here. Photo: Robert Frola GFDL via Wikimedia Commons

Financial Struggles

However, Swearingen was struggling financially and the viability of the program was brought into doubt. A white knight, in the form of Fairchild Aviation Corporation, stepped in a purchased 90% of the company.

The prototype model would go on to be replaced by the SA226-TC Metro II. It had larger windows and improved “hot and high” performance. This came in the form of an optional provision for a Rocket-Assisted Take Off (RATO) rocket, located in the aircraft’s tail. 

The Metro II was followed by the SA227-AC Metro III in 1980. This variant had upgraded engines and structural improvements, giving it a higher max take-off weight (MTOW). 

Production ended in 1998 after 714 airframes had been built.

Featured image: Swift Air Hellas Fairchild SA-227AC Metro III SX-BMT. Photo: John Leivaditis/Airways

