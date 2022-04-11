Lynx Air Inaugurates Toronto-Calgary Service

DALLAS – Today, Canadian ultra-low-cost airline Lynx Air (Y9) took off from Toronto Pearson International Airport (YYZ) to Calgary for the first time.

The new ULCC will begin with four weekly flights between Toronto and Calgary before expanding to daily service on April 18.

With the launch of daily service between Toronto and Vancouver on April 28 and twice-weekly service between Toronto and Winnipeg on May 5, YYZ is soon to become a busy hub for Y9, which will operate out of Terminal 1.

By the summer, travelers in the Toronto area will be able to fly from both Ontario’s John C. Munro Hamilton International Airport (YHM) and YYZ to six locations across Canada: Halifax, St. John’s, Winnipeg, Calgary, Edmonton, and Vancouver. This brings Y9’s total number of flights into and out of the Greater Toronto Area to 92 each week, or more than 17,000 seats per week.

Lynx operates a fleet of brand-new Boeing 737 aircraft.

Photo: Toronto Pearson Airport

Comments from Lynx Air, Toronto Pearson Airport

“Today’s inaugural flight from Toronto is the first of many, and we’re excited to be providing Canada’s largest city with a new ultra-affordable option for air travel,” says Merren McArthur, CEO of Lynx.

“Toronto Pearson is expected to become a major hub for Lynx flights, as we work to rekindle Canadians’ love for travel by taking the stress and spending out of flying. We believe passengers should feel just as comfortable flying across the country with Lynx as they do taking a weekend road trip.”

“We’re pleased to welcome Lynx Air to Toronto Pearson and celebrate this inaugural flight,” said Janik Reigate, Director of Strategic Customer Relationships, Greater Toronto Airports Authority.

“As travel restrictions ease and interest in air travel on the part of the public continues to rise, Lynx is offering more options for those traveling to other parts of Canada, while also giving visitors to Pearson greater opportunities to explore Ontario.”

Featured image: Lynx Air