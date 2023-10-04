Canada’s Lynx Air Secures Permission for European Flights

DALLAS — In a significant development for Canadian aviation, Lynx Air (Y9), the ultra-low-cost carrier (ULCC) based in Calgary, has secured ten licenses from the Canadian Transportation Agency to operate scheduled international services, including flights to European destinations.

It is a move that marks a significant step forward in Y9’s ambitious plans for international expansion. The budget airline, which operates a fleet of nine Boeing 737-8 aircraft, has been granted licenses to serve a diverse range of destinations across Europe, the Caribbean, and the Americas.

After accepting all of Y9’s applications, the Canadian Transportation Agency granted the licenses for the following regions and countries:

Member States of the European Union

Great Britain and Northern Ireland

Iceland

Mexico

The Dominican Republic

Jamaica

Costa Rica

Colombia

The Bahamas

Barbados

This approval to expand into international markets represents a remarkable achievement for the airline, which has primarily focused on serving domestic Canadian routes and a limited number of destinations in the United States until now.

The Canadian Transportation Agency emphasized that the issuance of these licenses was contingent upon Y9 meeting all applicable conditions of the Canada Transportation Act. The agency also confirmed that it was satisfied with the airline’s compliance with the relevant conditions of air transport agreements between Canada and the United States.

In its official statement, the agency specified that these licenses would be subject to the conditions prescribed by the Air Transportation Regulations, along with other standard industry conditions.

Lynx Air Boeing 737 MAX. Photo: Lynx Air

What’s Next for Lynx Air?

With these licenses in hand, the ULCC is set for an exciting new phase of growth. While specific route details for the newly approved destinations have not yet been announced, this development opens up a world of possibilities for the airline. Passengers can expect new and affordable travel options to a host of international locations, making travel more accessible and affordable.

As of now, the budget carrier has not disclosed which aircraft it intends to deploy on these routes or the exact launch dates for its European services. However, with a substantial order for additional Boeing 737-8 and 737-8-200 aircraft, the airline is well-equipped to meet the demands of its expanding international network.

C-GUUL Lynx Air Boeing 737-8 MAX. Photo: Nick Sheeder/Airways

Current Operations

Lynx Air currently operates flights to 16 destinations within Canada and the United States, including popular routes to Las Vegas Harry Reid (LAS), Los Angeles International (LAX), and Phoenix Sky Harbor (PHX). The airline’s existing fleet and its order for additional Boeing 737 MAX jets position it to become a major player in the international travel market.

With the acquisition of these licenses, Y9 is set to bring its ultra-low-cost model to international travelers, offering them a cost-effective and convenient way to explore a wide range of new destinations, including European cities.

As the Canadian ULCC takes flight on its exciting journey of international expansion, travelers can look forward to more options, competitive fares, and a refreshing approach to air travel.

Feature Image: C-FULH Lynx Air Boeing 737 MAX. Photo: Michal Mendyk/Airways