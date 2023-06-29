Lynx Air Pilot Collective Agreement Negotiations

DALLAS — Lynx Air (Y9) pilots have sent an official notice to airline management, mentioning their intention to open negotiations for the pilot group’s first collective agreement.

Currently, Y9 employs around 110 pilots flying the Boeing 737-8, with seven in the current fleet and 10 more on order. Will the results of negotiations make flying for Y9 attractive for aviation professionals?

The pilot groups’ Negotiating Committee is well-prepared to present reasonable proposals that align with the contractual standards of similar Air Line Pilots Association (ALPA) represented pilot groups.

“We are thrilled to utilize the expertise and resources that ALPA has to offer as we begin negotiations for our first collective agreement. Our pilots have been clear they want to support management’s plans for the future, as our airline continues to grow.” Acting Master Executive Council Chair Capt. Randall Hulkenberg

Hulkenberg underlined the importance of reaching a fair agreement that acknowledges the pilots’ integral role in the airline’s successful expansion.

The pilots desire a contract that not only ensures job security but also enhances work-life balance and compensation.

C-GUUL Lynx Air Boeing 737-8 MAX. Photo: Nick Sheeder/Airways

Pilot Recognition

“Our goal is to reach a fair contract that recognizes our pilots’ important role in growing the company successfully. As management works to make our airline a choice for passengers, we need a contract that provides improvements to job security, work-life balance, and compensation to make Lynx Air a choice for pilots too,” Hulkenberg continued.

Launched in April 2022, Y9 is a Calgary-based ultra-low-cost carrier, which commenced operations after being rebranded from Enerjet. The airline primarily serves destinations in Canada and the United States.

Feature Image: C-FULH Lynx Air Max. Photo: Michal Mendyk/Airways