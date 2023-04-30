Luxair to Order Two More Boeing 737-8s

DALLAS — Luxair (LG) has announced on its Twitter page they are to add two more Boeing 737-8s to its fleet, increasing the total number of firm orders of the type to four. These will be used to replace interim leased 737-8s, the first of which is expected to arrive this summer.

The airline said, “With this modern and fuel-efficient aircraft, we are excited to continue on our journey of providing better services to our clients and expanding our network of destinations.”

Luxair Boeing 737-800 (LX-LBA). Photo: Brandon Farris/Airways

Luxair Fleet

The announcement comes after the Luxembourg flag carrier announced an order for four of the type back in March. Out of these, two would be delivered directly from the manufacturer, while two other units would be leased. The airline said the type would be configured in a single-class layout with 186 seats.

Speaking at the time, Gilles Feith, Luxair CEO said, “Today is a good day for Luxair, our staff and our esteemed clients. Luxair took a large step into the direction of securing its role as the quality airline of Luxembourg and the Greater Region.

“I want to thank our Board of Directors for this act of trust, our staff members who helped us in the last years and all our valued customers. Today marks just the beginning of the journey of securing the long term future of Luxair. Much more is yet to come… “

Luxair is one of Europe’s last operators of Bombardier Dash 8-Q400. It has eleven Dashes, including two special liveries: LX-LQJ – ‘Think Pink’ livery, and LX-LQA, which featured the ‘Sump Artwork’ livery.

Featured image: Luxair Boeing 737-800. Concept by Luxair