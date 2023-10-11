Luxair Orders Four Embraer E195-E2
Airlines Embraer

Luxair Orders Four Embraer E195-E2

Luxair E195-E2 over Luxembourg.

DALLAS – Luxair (LG), the flag carrier of Luxembourg, has placed an order for four Embraer E195-E2 aircraft. This order comes as a complement to the airline’s recent purchase of the larger narrowbody Boeing 737-8 aircraft.

In addition to the four E195-E2s, LG has secured two options and three purchase rights for more aircraft, with the option to convert to the E190-E2 if needed. The first delivery of the single-isle aircraft is scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2025.

Luxair’s CEO, Gilles Feith, expressed the airline’s commitment to sustainability and passenger comfort, highlighting the E195-E2’s low noise and fuel burn, spacious cabin, and ample overhead luggage bins. The aircraft’s features align perfectly with Luxair’s goals and will provide the flexibility needed in their network.

Martyn Holmes, CCO of Embraer Commercial Aviation, welcomed LG back to the Embraer family, noting their previous operation of ERJ-145 and Emb-120 aircraft. Holmes emphasized that the E2 is well-suited to Luxair’s operations and ambitions, offering fleet and network optimization for long-term sustainability.

The E2’s advanced technology, low noise, and environmental footprint make it an ideal choice for LG’s growth and sustainability goals.

Featured image: Luxair

Luxair Receives First Boeing 737 MAX

Tags:

Share This Post:

Digital Editor
Digital Editor at Airways, AVSEC interpreter, and visual artist. I am a grammar and sci-fi literature geek who loves editing text and film.

Like this story? Here are some others that might be of interest

The first A319 aircraft for Beond, the world's first premium leisure airline.
Airbus, Airlines

Premium Leisure Airline Beond Unveils A319 Livery

October 11, 2023
Southwest Airlines N463WN Boeing 737-7H4.
Airlines, Routes

Southwest Airlines Launches Montego Bay Nonstop

October 11, 2023
Airlines, Boeing

Allegiant Air Adjusts Boeing 737 MAX Order

October 10, 2023
A PBair ERJ145 in Bangkok Suvarnabhumi.
Airlines, History

PBair: The Airline Owned by a Beer Company

October 10, 2023

You cannot copy content of this page

X