Luxair Becomes Boeing 737-7 European Launch Customer

DALLAS – Boeing has announced that Luxair (LG) will become its latest 737 MAX customer. At the Paris Air Show today, LG revealed it would take four 737-7s and the four 737-8s already on order, bringing the total number of the MAX family on order to eight. This means LG will become the European launch customer of the -7 variant.

Gilles Feith, Luxair CEO, said, We continue to invest in Luxair’s growth and this agreement for four Boeing 737-7 is an extra step towards securing a long-term future for our national airline. This type of aircraft is a perfect match for Luxair and will meet the requirements of the market.

“Seating 160 passengers, the 737-7 will offer flexibility across the Luxair destination network while significantly reducing fuel consumption. This will help us get even closer to our commitment to sustainable flights, while demonstrating once again our support to the promise of ‘Net-Zero carbon emissions by 2050’ submitted by IATA.”

LX-LBA Luxair Boeing 737-800 KBFI BFI. Photo: Brandon Farris/Airways.

Current Fleet

Two 737-8s will be leased initially this summer before the Luxembourg flag carrier takes direct delivery of its first example. The new variants will join LG’s current fleet of eight Next-Generation (NG) 737s. It also operates 11 De Havilland Dash 8-Q400s.

“We are delighted that Luxair has chosen to build upon its 737-8 order by selecting the 737-7 and in doing so becoming the launch customer in Europe for the airplane type,” said Brad McMullen, senior vice president of Global Sales and Marketing, Boeing Commercial Airplanes.

“The 737-7 is perfectly suited across Luxair’s network, seamlessly integrating in to its existing fleet and adding capacity on to regional routes. By selecting the 737-7 Luxair will operate a common fleet allowing it to move aircraft around the network based, increasing and dropping capacity based on seasonality and demand, ensuring maximum profitability flying all year round.”

Featured Image: Boeing.