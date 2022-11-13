Lufthansa’s “Diversity Wins!” A330 Set for World Cup

DALLAS – Lufthansa (LH) will fly the German men’s soccer team to the Muscat training camp on November 14. The Airbus A330 assigned to the flight will bear a special livery that sends a clear message to the World Cup event held in Qatar: #DiversityWins!

The official airline of the German men’s soccer team states via a press release that ” Lufthansa is a byword for openness, tolerance, diversity and bringing people together,” adding that it “welcomes everyone aboard, regardless of gender, age, ethnicity, religion, nationality, identity or sexual orientation.”

Hence, LH is taking the “Diversity Wins!” message around the world, through the special “Fanhansa” livery that was devised together with illustrator Peter Phobia and applied to its Airbus A330 D-AIKQ aircraft.

The flight that will transport the German men’s soccer team to their training camp is a scheduled service via Muscat, Oman, to Dubai. This means that passengers who are not members of the German World Cup delegation will also board Flight LH 632 on November 14.

Photo: Lufthansa

A Contentious World Cup

The World Cup is the largest event that Qatar has ever hosted. Qatar hopes to showcase its offerings and strengthen its position in the world, though its stance on diversity has been a contentious one.

Lufthansa has had special World Cup liveries before, but not one with such a social message.

We’ll see how it plays out when the “Diversity Wins!” A330 arrives in Dubai.

Photo: Lufthansa

Featured image: Lufthansa