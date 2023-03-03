Lufthansa’s Two-Hour Boeing 747 Route Is Back
DALLAS — Lufthansa'(LH) s widebody fleet, particularly the Boeing 747 comes in handy in the summer months when the airline deploys the type on the famous sector between Frankfurt (FRA) and the Palma de Mallorca (PMI), the pattern of which has been established in recent years.

In 2022, besides the Boeing 747 services from FRA to PMI, LH also deployed the Airbus A350 from Munich to the Spanish island.

Target Flight

Come April, the Queen is up for the two-hour flight followed by a rather quick turnaround and back to base, Frankfurt. During the rest of the year, the route is flown with multiple daily frequencies but with the Airbus A320 family that features the very standard “European business class.”

But for those looking for a full-fledged business class or for that matter of fact premium economy, here’s your target flight. For April, it would be the Boeing 747-400 that runs on Sundays only. The cabin configuration stands at 371 in total, split between 62 in business, 32 in premium economy, and 272 in Economy.

Lufthansa’s Boeing 747 fleet stands at 27 in total – 8 belonging to the 747-400 and 19 to the 747-8 series.

