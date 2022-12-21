Lufthansa Very Interested in Air India

DALLAS — As strong Air India (AI) rebuilds itself under the TATAs with ferocious force and backing from Singapore Airlines (SQ), much of the aviation world is noticing and, more importantly, laying out possibilities for long-term collaboration.

That said, Lufthansa Group CEO Carsten Spohr made a visit to India in the recent week to discuss further cooperation and business opportunities between the two Star Alliance members.

India has not had an adequate seat at the (global) aviation table in the past. Air India, with SIA on one side looking east and Lufthansa Group looking west, has the potential for something big, something that can change Indian aviation. As a partner, it would be a privilege for Lufthansa Group to help bring AI to its rightful place on the global stage. Air India deserves it.” Carsten Spohr mentioned exclusively to the Times of India.

Air India is also a member of the Star Alliance. Photo: Yifei Yu/Airways

The Strong Triangle

Given that AI aims to make the hub-and-spoke system work on a very global level, primarily at New Delhi (DEL), strengthening partnerships, especially with its Star Alliance partners, is a quick strategy to get it working.

Spohr further mentioned along these lines, “Until now, too much traffic between India and Europe and the USA used other hubs; for example, in the Gulf region.

India and its flagship carrier, Ar India, should have a higher share… of their own aviation market, one that will become the largest in the world.”

“We are the commercial partners toward the west and Europe, and SIA is the commercial partner toward the east. This is a very strong triangle,” he concluded.

Lufthansa A350-900 | Photo: Adrian Nowakowski/Airways

Exchange of Other facilities

Lufthansa boasts a strong engineering arm under Lufthansa Technik and also in terms of training future aviation personnel, who would need to gain the qualifications and expertise to play a crucial role in the overall growth of Air India. With a mammoth order of 500 aircraft on the horizon, the need for sharp, skilled professionals is imperative.

We own a very large aviation training company for flight attendants and pilots. We have many cargo flights. With a healthy and growing Air India, I can see many growth opportunities. Lufthansa Technik has become number one in the world, not just in Europe. If Air India is looking for engineering support, Lufthansa Technik could possibly provide it. Lufthansa Group CEO Carsten Spohr

