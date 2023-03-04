Cautious Capacity Outlook Overshadows Lufthansa Group Profit Boost
Airlines Business / Finance Industry

Cautious Capacity Outlook Overshadows Lufthansa Group Profit Boost

DALLAS – Despite announcing “further significant improvement” in its profits, the Lufthansa Group has said it remains cautious, as various constraints threaten to hamper the industry in the coming months.

The group revealed an adjusted EBIT (earnings before interest and taxes) of €1.5bn (US$1.6bn) for 2022, up from a €1.7bn (US$1.8bn) loss in 2021. This is its first profit since the start of the pandemic.

Revenues almost doubled to €32.8bn (US$34.9bn), powered by a rise in passenger numbers. Yields across the group were also 16% above 2019 levels.

Photo: Lufthansa Group.

“Unprecedented Financial Turnaround”

“Lufthansa is back. In just one year, we have achieved an unprecedented financial turnaround. With an operating profit of €1.5 billion, the Lufthansa Group has achieved a much better result than expected,” Group chief executive Carsten Spohr said.

However, Spohr added that capacity growth “will be limited by the bottlenecks still expected in the European aviation system.” It also warned that capacity levels for Q1 2023 will still only be around 75% of pre-pandemic levels.

Lufthansa (LH) has recently cut its summer 2023 schedule, cutting several flights in an attempt to ease disruption. Its Frankfurt (FRA) hub capacity will be around 85% as it is “more challenged by constraints than other hubs in our system,” Spohr explained.

Carsten Spohr. Photo: Lufthansa Group.

Supply Vs. Demand

Spohr, who also recently had his contract as group CEO extended for another five years, also explained that the balance between supply and demand had yet to match. “Our industry is driven to a high degree by the balance between supply and demand. If you see, at least in our networks, we are not anywhere close to 100% capacity yet, but the world more or less is growing towards 100% demand,” he said.

“We cannot fill that gap on the supply chain side, because of various restrictions like lack of staff, lack of infrastructure, lack of planes, lack of spare parts, lack of engines.”

Lufthansa Group Orders 22 Additional Long-Haul Aircraft

Featured Image: Lufthansa Airbus A340-313 (D-AIGU). Photo: Marty Basaria/Airways.

Tags:

Share This Post:

European Deputy Editor
Writer, aviation fanatic, and Airways European Deputy Editor, Lee is a plant geek and part-time Flight Attendant for a UK-based airline. Based in Liverpool, United Kingdom.

Like this story? Here are some others that might be of interest

Airlines, Industry

Emirates, Philippine Airlines Sign Interline Agreement

March 4, 2023
Airlines, Industry

Ryanair February Traffic Grows 22%

March 4, 2023
Airlines, Routes

JetBlue Increases New York-Curaçao Service

March 3, 2023
Swiss Airlines Updated First Class Cabin
Airlines, Passenger Experience

SWISS Unveils ‘Swiss Senses’ Redesigned Cabins

March 3, 2023

You cannot copy content of this page

X