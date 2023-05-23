Lufthansa Group to add Four Ex-LATAM Airbus A350s

DALLAS – The Lufthansa Group has revealed that it will add four ex-LATAM Airlines Brazil (JJ) Airbus A350-900s to its fleet. The group will acquire the airframes from leasing company Deucalion Aviation Limited after the Brazilian carrier removed the type from its fleet as part of a restructuring process.

Registered N285BN, N286BN, N287BN, and N264AR, the aircraft were delivered to LATAM between May 2016 and December 2019. All are expected to join the German airline group by the end of 2023. JJ’s other A350s have been transferred to its US partner Delta Air Lines.

Lufthansa has previously welcomed pre-owned aircraft into its fleet. In early 2022, four former Philippine Airlines (PR) A350-900s were added, as well as five Boeing 787-9s from a canceled order.

Some A350s were delivered before the airline introduced its new color scheme in 2018. Photo: Julian Schopfer/Airways.

Current A350 Fleet

Currently, Lufthansa (LH) operates 21 of the -900s. It also has outstanding orders for 28 -900s and ten of the larger -1000s, making LH the third largest operator of the type in the world, behind Singapore Airlines (SQ) and Qatar Airways (QR). Some of these will be delivered to LH Group member SWISS (LX), which will receive its first examples in 2025. These will be used to replace the airlines ageing Airbus A340-300s.

In the Lufthansa fleet, the -900s are configured in a three-class layout with 48 seats in business, 21 in premium economy and 224 in economy. The first state-of-the-art jets arrived in early 2016 and are used on the airline’s long-haul network to Asia, North and South America.

Featured Image: Lufthansa Airbus A350-941 (D-AIXC). Photo: Francesco Cecchetti/Airways.