Lufthansa to Operate Boeing 787-9 to Five North American Destinations

DALLAS — Lufthansa (LH) will use its Boeing 787-9 on nonstop flights from Frankfurt (FRA) to Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW), Montreal (YUL), Denver (DEN), Austin (AUS), and Detroit (DTW).

Flights will operate six times a week from FRA to DFW. Four weekly flights go from FRA to YUL, with the service increasing to daily beginning May 1, 2023. The airline will also operate daily flights to DEN, along with three times weekly flights to AUS.

Lufthansa flies its Dreamliner aircraft on daily flights to Newark (EWR).



Lufthansa D-ABPA Boeing 787-9, First 787 Delivery Flight. Airways/Daniel Gorun.

Lufthansa’s Boeing 787-9

Currently, the airline operates three Dreamliner aircraft in its fleet. Lufthansa says two additional ones will be delivered shortly. These Dreamliner aircraft were originally intended for China’s Hainan Airlines (HU) and Vistara (UK). However, LH ended up acquiring them and adding them to its rotation.

These new Boeing aircraft will be updated but not outfitted with LH’s updated cabin. Prior to starting long-haul service on these planes, the German carrier used the flights for crew familiarization flights between Frankfurt (FRA) and Munich (MUC).

