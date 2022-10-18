Lufthansa’s First Dreamliner named ‘Berlin’

DALLAS – The German capital has a new flying ambassador. Lufthansa’s (LH) first Boeing 787-9, D-ABPA (MSN 62730), was christened at Berlin Brandenburg Airport (BER) on October 17. D-ABPA is the seventh aircraft named ‘Berlin.’

The first was a Boeing 707 on September 16, 1960. Before the 787, LH had an Airbus A380, D-AIMI, named ‘Berlin.’ That aircraft was decommissioned during the pandemic.

The Lufthansa Group is the largest operator at BER, with five group airlines flying from the capital. Lufthansa Group airlines will offer just under a third of all flights from BER this winter. During the 2023 summer, the Lufthansa Group will offer approximately 40% of all flights from BER.

Starting on December 1, LH will introduce D-ABPA on the Frankfurt (FRA) to Newark (EWR) service. Until then, the aircraft will fly the FRA to Munich (MUC) route three times a day. This service will start on October 19 and allow crews to become familiar with the aircraft.

LH was founded in Berlin on January 6, 1926, and its headquarters were in the city until 1945. Following World War II, LH did not fly to the capital until 1990, as the only aircraft allowed to land in Berlin were Allied planes.

Lufthansa Boeing 787-9 (D-ABPA). Photo: Lufthansa

Airline, City Officials Comments

Carsten Spohr, Chairman of the Executive Board and CEO of Deutsche Lufthansa AG, said, “The first Dreamliner in our long-haul fleet is called ‘Berlin’, because the company has a long and special relationship with the capital. Lufthansa has been a strong partner of the German capital since it was founded in Berlin in 1926. Since we were allowed to fly to Berlin again in 1990, no other airline has brought more travelers to the region. With the new Boeing 787 ‘Berlin’ we proudly carry the name of the German capital around the world.”

Franziska Giffey, Governing Mayor of Berlin, said, “Lufthansa and the German capital are linked by a long tradition. The company was founded in Berlin in 1926 and rose to become one of the world’s leading airlines. Today, the Lufthansa Group connects Berlin with the world. Long-haul flights to and from BER are very important for our economic development.”

