Lufthansa City Airlines’ First Destinations Unveiled
Airlines Routes

Lufthansa City Airlines Airbus A319-100. Photo: Lufthansa

DALLAS — The launch of Lufthansa City Airlines, the newest addition to the Lufthansa Group (LH), is scheduled for the summer of 2024, flying daily from its home base in Munich to major European cities and remote regions.

The initial Munich Airport (MUC) destinations have been confirmed and include Berlin, Hamburg, Bremen, Düsseldorf, Cologne, Hanover, Birmingham, Bordeaux, and Manchester. As the months progress, Lufthansa City Airlines plans to gradually expand its European network by offering more destinations.

Fleet Expansion

The Lufthansa Group has ordered 40 Airbus A220-300 aircraft bound for the new subsidiary, with an option to purchase an additional 20. This move aims to strengthen the Lufthansa Group’s position in the market and support the growth of its long-haul routes.

Passengers flying with Lufthansa City Airlines can expect the same service and customer experience that its sister Lufthansa CityLine (CL) provides on similar short and medium-haul routes. The new Lufthansa City livery has already been applied to the first two of the four Airbus A319 aircraft that will be in operation this year.

Lufthansa City Airlines will also fly from LH’s hub in Frankfurt (FRA), offering fast and convenient connections to the worldwide Lufthansa route network.

Tags:

