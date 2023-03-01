Lufthansa Presents New Allegris First Class Suite

DALLAS — German flag carrier Lufthansa (LH) has announced a new addition to its first-class cabin called the Suite Plus. The airline announced that the first-class cabin on its Airbus A350s will have the new Allegris first-class suite and will enter service in 2024 on long-haul flights.

The new product will feature a double bed, a door that shuts completely, and floor-to-ceiling privacy walls. The suit will include a table with two seats so travelers can eat with their travel companions.

The airline did not only introduce a new first-class suite; rather, it will have two different products. The “Suite Plus” is a double seat in the center of the first-class cabin and has the same amenities as all the other first-class seats. However, the “Suite Plus” has two seats next to each other that can be converted into a double bed. The “Suite Plus” is not just separated first-class seats that can be converted into a bed if the traveler wants. Instead, it is only available as a double cabin.

Lufthansa CEO Jens Ritter described the new seats: “Every guest has their own understanding of premium, which is why we focus on maximum individuality and exclusivity. The First Class Suite Plus conveys a feeling of privacy and individuality similar to a hotel room—only at an altitude of eleven kilometers.”

He added, “The Allegris range promises individuality, exclusivity, and premium service along the entire travel chain.”

First and Business Class. Renders: Lufthansa

A Welcome Upgrade

The new product will make its debut on the Airbus A350. All suites will face forward, and only one row of first-class seats will accommodate four travelers in three suits. The airline’s A350s will now feature 279 seats in four cabins: four in first class, 38 in business class, 24 in premium economy, and 201 in the economy cabin.

There will be at least 10 Airbus A350-900s, including the new first class, and they will be based in Munich. The new product was scheduled to be added to the fleet this year.

Lufthansa has hinted at a cabin upgrade for years; the interiors of its aircraft are outdated and behind those of competitor airlines. With the new cabin, LH will not have multiple products flying on its aircraft: the current seats, the new seats, and the seats on the Philippine Airlines (PR) aircraft that LH acquired.

Lufthansa is facing pressure as most of its ordered aircraft have been delayed. This includes the Boeing 777-9, which the airline will use to replace its aging Airbus A340s and Boeing 747-400s. Due to the increased demand for air travel, the airline has reinstated its Airbus A340s and A380s into service.

Featured image: Lufthansa