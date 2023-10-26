Lufthansa Brings Back A380 Thailand-Germany Route

DALLAS — Starting October 28, 2023, Lufthansa (LH) will reintroduce the A380 aircraft on the Bangkok-Munich route, increasing the capacity on this nonstop route due to its recent high demand.

Lufthansa has a long history of connecting Thailand and Germany, and they have chosen Bangkok as the first destination in the Asia-Pacific region to receive the A380. By bringing back the A380, LH will also offer Thailand its esteemed First Class cabin and service.

On June 1, Lufthansa (LH) reinstated its Airbus A380s for revenue flights across the world, starting with the United States. The first destination planned was Boston (BOS) from Munich (MUC), operated by LH424.

Lufthansa A380. Photo: Brad Tisdel/Airways

Lufthansa’s A380

The A380 is the world’s largest commercial passenger aircraft. It is a double-deck, wide-body, four-engine jet, with the upper deck extending along the entire length of the fuselage. The seating arrangements on the A380 include 8 First Class seats, 78 Business Class seats, 52 Premium Economy seats, and 371 seats in Economy Class.

According to Anlee Do, General Manager, Thailand, Vietnam, the Philippines, and the Mekong region, Lufthansa Group, “We are increasing capacity between Thailand and Germany due to strong demand and are delighted to offer Thai passengers direct service to Munich aboard the ever-popular A380. We are the only airline group operating the A380 non-stop between Thailand and Europe, and this signifies our strong commitment to the Thai market.”

In addition to the Bangkok-Munich route, Lufthansa Group carriers Swiss International Air Lines (LX) and Austrian Airlines (OS) also provide connections to major European cities like Zurich, Vienna, and Munich. LH773, the flight number for this route, will now offer 21 weekly flights, providing passengers with convenient connections to Europe.

Featured image: Lufthansa D-AIMC Airbus A380. Photo: Julian Schöpfer/Airways