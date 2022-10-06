LOT to Lease Six Additional Boeing 737-8s

DALLAS – LOT Polish Airlines (LO) has announced it will acquire an additional six Boeing 737-8s on long-term lease from US company Air Lease Corporation (ALC).

The aircraft are all scheduled to be delivered during October 2022. The airline currently has five 737-8s and one 787-8 Dreamliner on lease from ALC.

The new aircraft come from Blue Air (OB), the Romanian carrier that has recently suspended operations.

LOT has recently expanded its Embraer fleet, including the E170, E175, E190 and E195. This is a temporary measure as part of a broader fleet renewal program which could include the Airbus A220 and/or Embraer E2 family.

Expanded Relationship

Steven F. Udvar-Házy, Executive Chairman of ALC, said, “We are honored and pleased to expand our long relationship with LOT by leasing the airline six modern 737-8 jet aircraft, in addition to the six airplanes currently on lease, doubling the size of the ALC owned portfolio to 12 aircraft at LOT. ALC has played an important role in the recent fleet modernization program of LOT since late 2017 and these six additional aircraft will support LOT’s network and development strategy.”

The airline has been adding Embraer regional jets to fleet as a temporary solution before a major fleet renewal. Photo: Alberto Cucini/Airways.

Maciej Wilk, Chief Operating Officer of LO, said, “LOT is in the process of selecting a new fleet in the regional and narrow-body segment. Until a supplier is selected, we are planning to source aircraft as a bridging solution – the first Embraer 175 and 190 have already joined LOT Polish Airlines’ fleet and will soon be followed by the Boeing 737-8. I am very pleased to see these reliable and economical aircraft completing our single-aisle fleet.”

LOT Polish Airlines

LO has been operating for 87 years and is one of the most internationally recognized Polish brands. They serve five million passengers over 60 destinations worldwide via its Warsaw (WAW) hub. LO has one of the youngest fleets in Europe and operates the Boeing 787 on all long-haul destinations.

LOT 737-8 (SP-LVC). Photo: Alberto Cucini/Airways

LO’s 737-8s have 189 seats, each equipped with USB ports and operates the type on short to medium-haul destinations around Europe. The delivery of the sixth aircraft will bring LO’s total 737-8 fleet to eleven aircraft.

Featured Image: LOT Boeing 737-8 (SP-LVF). Photo: Davide Calabresi/Airways