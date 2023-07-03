London Stansted Airport to Extend Terminal Building

DALLAS — London Stansted Airport (STN) has announced its plan to seek approval for expanding its existing terminal building. The proposed plan includes constructing a three-bay extension at the rear of the building, aimed at enhancing the airport experience for passengers.

With the inclusion of new shops, bars, and restaurants, advanced check-in equipment, and more baggage system capacity, the departure lounge will be more spacious. Moreover, there will be an expanded security hall with increased space for additional security lanes equipped with next-generation scanners.

During the last 12 months, London Stansted has been successful in bouncing back and has served over 26 million passengers. It is expected that Stansted will surpass pre-pandemic passenger numbers in the coming year and experience its busiest summer season ever. The proposed extension will allow the airport to enhance its capacity during peak hours and better serve more passengers in the future.

After a thorough analysis of options to add terminal capacity, the proposals presented by London Stansted for expanding the terminal building demonstrate the most efficient and speedy way of improving the passengers’ airport journey while providing additional space for future growth requirements.

Gareth Powell, London Stansted’s Managing Director, said, “Our plan to invest in new facilities is great news for our customers, partners, and the region because it will provide additional terminal capacity and a better passenger experience for everyone traveling through London Stansted Airport.”

“We have used the last few years to conduct a thorough review of the options for the next phase of investment, and it’s clear that extending the terminal is the best way of delivering improved service and new capacity. Our proposal will create a much more spacious and relaxing terminal environment providing space where and when it’s needed, and giving passengers even more choice when it comes to dining and shopping.”

