Loganair Reveals Summer 2023 Schedule

DALLAS – Glasgow Airport (GLA) based Loganair (LM) has unveiled a bumper flight schedule for Summer 2023.

The airline has announced additional frequencies on several key routes as it responds to growing demand from leisure and business travellers.

Tackling The Competition

Next year, LM will operate five daily rotations between GLA and Edinburgh (EDI) to Southampton (SOU). The move comes as rival Flybe (BE) is set to launch flights on both routes from March 2023. Meanwhile, EDI to Exeter (EXT) will increase from six weekly to twice daily, while Bergen (BGO) in Norway will be served four times per week. The airline relaunched the EDI to BGO route earlier this year along with Stavanger (SVO)

LM currently serves EDI, GLA and Newcastle (NCL) from SOU. Photo: Southampton Airport.

In a statement, the carrier said that the additional flights will increase “interconnectivity for businesses across the UK and offering more flexibility for leisure travellers.”

“Busiest Summer Ever”

Luke Lovegrove, Chief Commercial Officer at LM, said: “Loganair has experienced its busiest summer ever this year, carrying a record number of customers across the UK and Europe, and we expect Summer 2023 to be no different.”

He continued, “We take great pride in facilitating growth in interconnectivity across the UK and by increasing our frequency on some of our key routes, we can better serve our customers.”

As well as GLA and EDI, LM also has a large presence at Aberdeen Airport (ABZ), pictured above. Photo: Loganair.

Meanwhile, Kate Sherry, Aviation Director at EDI, said: “Loganair expanding its operation at Edinburgh Airport is more positive news for both leisure and business passengers. As a facilitator industry, we know how important it is to make and grow connections with cities and countries, and we’ll work with airline partners to do so where we see the demand.”

Featured Image: LM ATR 42-500 (G-LMRD). Photo: Ervin Eslami/Airways