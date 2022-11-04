Loganair Updates Fleet Renewal Plans

DALLAS – Loganair (LM) has unveiled the next phase of its fleet renewal program, retiring its final eight Saab 340Bs by July 2023.

An unspecified North American operator has acquired the Swedish-built airframes under a £10.7 million (US$12 million) deal.

Loganair’s owners the Bond Brothers, recently revealed they had put the airline up for sale after 25 years.

Additional ATRs

The Saabs will be replaced by eight ATR next-generation turboprops. According to a statement issued by LM, the new ATRs will bring a 27% reduction in carbon emissions per seat compared to the old models. This is part of LM’s target of becoming entirely carbon-neutral by 2040.

The ATR 42 will be used as a replacement for the Saab 340. Photo: Ervin Eslami/Airways.

The aircraft will also be fitted with satellite-based approach systems, enabling operations to continue in reduced visibility such as fog or low cloud, a common issue faced across the carrier’s Scottish Highlands and Islands routes.

Loganair currently operates 42 aircraft on 70 routes. Fifteen are ATR turboprops, including four 72-seat ATR 72-600s and four dedicated ATR 42-500 freighters.

Time for Change

CEO Jonathan Hinkles said, “The Saab 340s have served us, and our customers, superbly well over the last two decades, but it’s time for us to transition to a new generation of aircraft.

“In selecting our future fleet, it’s important to have an aircraft which builds upon our environmental credentials while withstanding island weather conditions and providing accessibility for all customers in the communities we serve – we’ve found all those characteristics and more in the ATR turboprop,” he continued.

Loganair is currently up for sale. Photo: Loganair.

“Our multi-million-pound investment in ATR aircraft will safeguard connectivity for future generations within the Highlands and Islands air network, on which so many communities depend. We serve the vast majority of air routes in the Highlands and Islands on a purely commercial basis, with no direct subsidy – unlike other forms of transport – and are funding the introduction of new aircraft ourselves.”

Featured Image: The Saab 340s have served with LM for over 20 years. Photo: Alberto Cucini/Airways.