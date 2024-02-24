Loganair Expands London Heathrow Summer Operations

DALLAS — Loganair (LM) has announced its plans to expand services at London Heathrow Airport (LHR) in anticipation of the Summer 2024 season.

This expansion encompasses several flight additions, notably a third weekly flight to Sumburgh (LSI) in the Shetlands, a second Saturday service to the Isle of Man (IOM), and a third Sunday flight to Derry (LDY). The regional carrier has also promised enhancements to flight times to optimize the travel experience for passengers, according to the UK Aviation News.

Loganair attributes these augmentations to the substantial demand for these routes, fueled mainly by its interline agreements with esteemed carriers such as British Airways (BA).

G-LMRD Loganair ATR 42-500. Photo: Keith Draycott/Airways

Loganair’s Enthusiasm, Vision

Luke Lovegrove, the Chief Commercial Officer at Loganair, expressed enthusiasm about the positive trajectory of their Heathrow routes, highlighting the remarkable progress since the initiation of services from Terminal 2 in April. Lovegrove emphasized the convenience offered by improved flight times, ensuring passengers can maximize their time in London, particularly with efficient connections via the Elizabeth Line and Heathrow Express to central London.

“Our routes to Heathrow have gone from strength to strength since we started our services from T2 last April and, with both the Elizabeth Line and Heathrow Express rapid connections linking Heathrow with central London, the improvements to flight times assure a full working day in London.” Luke Lovegrove, Loganair’s Chief Commercial Office, via UK Aviation News

Loganair’s commitment to serving remote destinations remains steadfast, with the upcoming summer schedule poised to deliver unparalleled regional connectivity driven by growing customer demand.

It’s worth noting that all LM fares encompass a checked baggage allowance, and passengers on flights exceeding 45 minutes on Embraer and ATR aircraft can enjoy complimentary in-flight refreshments, enhancing the overall travel experience.

Feature Image: The Bond brothers have controlled the airline since the management buyout from British Midland (BD) in 1997. Photo: Loganair