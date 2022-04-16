Loganair Drops Mask Requirement, Expands Operations
DALLAS – Loganair (LM) says facial coverings are no longer a legal requirement on its flights as per Scottish Government laws.

While LM, Scotland’s main carrier and one of the UK’s largest regional airlines, will continue to advise passengers and crews to wear face covers, it will be a matter of personal choice rather than a legal requirement. The change will take effect starting Monday, April 18.

Unless travelers are going to a place where the legal obligation to wear masks still applies, or are on a charter flight where the firm chartering the plane has set a more restrictive policy for its clients, the face-covering mandate relaxation applies across the LM network.

LoganAir G-LMRD ATR 42-500. Photo: Ervin Eslami/Airways

Charter Operation Expansion

With additional weekend charter services from Denmark and Germany to the UK this summer, the small airline will be contributing to the comeback of inbound tourism. The carrier will use its 49-seat Embraer E145 aircraft to fly Nilles Rejser from Aalborg to Edinburgh and Belfast City, as well as passengers from vianova GmbH visiting the south-west, from Erfurt and Leipzig to Exeter.

The Scottish airline has also agreed to cooperate with golf and whisky expert tour operators to promote its scheduled flights between Esbjerg and Aberdeen.

In collaboration with the Scottish Government, LM recently arranged a special trip from London Heathrow (LHR) to Edinburgh enabling 51 Ukrainian children and their caretakers to travel safely to Scotland.

Loganair G-LGNH Saab 340B. Photo: Alberto Cucini/Airways

Six Decades in the Air

The airline is celebrating its Diamond Anniversary this year. LM has been in business for 60 years, making it the longest-serving airline in the United Kingdom operating under its original name.

Loganair has grown from humble beginnings in Renfrew in 1962 to become the UK’s largest regional airline today. LM now operates from 34 UK airports with a fleet of 43 aircraft.

Loganair G-SAJS Embraer ERJ-145EP. Photo: Alberto Cucini/Airways

