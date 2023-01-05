Lion Air Group Eyes Having 80 New Aircraft In 2023

DALLAS – As part of its expansion plan in Southern Asia, the Lion Air Group plans to operate up to 80 new airframes at the end of 2023. This was announced by Daniel Putut Kuncoro Adi, Director of Safety and Security of PT Lion Group, on December 28, 2022.

He declared that the entity completed an operation to add 43 new airplanes last year, which were only around 50% of the needs of Lion Group, which would start coming during 2023. These units could be distributed through the company’s subsidiaries, such as Lion Air Indonesia (JT) or Batik Air (OD), among many others.

Daniel himself remains optimistic that the aviation market will continue improving through 2023: “We are adding a number of routes, especially to South Asia. We are still in talks with Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, India, and Pakistan. We have explored them. Hopefully, in 2023 there will be additional international routes.”

Although Airbus has been growing its presence in the group, up to half of Lion Air’s fleet is exclusively composed of the Boeing 737 MAX Family. Photo: Brandon Farris/Airways.

About Lion Air

The Lion Air Group is one of the largest airlines in Asia and one of the most developed Low-Cost Carriers in the entire world. In the Southeastern Asian Market, it almost entirely controls the passenger market to and from large countries like Indonesia, Malaysia, and Thailand, directly competing against other LCCs such as Jetstar (3K), IndiGo (6E), and Scoot (TR), among others. This makes Asia one of the most diverse continents in terms of airlines and route networks.s

At the time of writing, the group’s fleet reached an amazing number of 470 aircraft, distributed between the Airbus A320 and A330 families, the Boeing 737, and ATR 72 aircraft in seven different subsidiaries.

The second largest of them, Batik Air (ID), was the launch customer of the Boeing 737-8 MAX, which performed its first flight in May 2017 between Kuala Lumpur (KUL) and Singapore (SIN).

Featured image: Brandon Farris/Airways.