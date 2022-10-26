Lilium, SAUDIA to Develop Electric Air Mobility

DALLAS – Saudi Arabia’s national flag carrier, SAUDIA (SV), and Lilium, developer of all-electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) jets, announced a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the development and operation of an eVTOL network across Saudi Arabia.

Announced at the sixth edition of the Future Investment Initiative (FII), SAUDIA will be the first airline in the MENA region to purchase 100 Lilium Jets along with yearly support services under the proposed agreement.

SAUDIA also expects to assist Lilium with the necessary regulatory approval processes in Saudi Arabia for the certification of the Lilium Jet, as well as any other regulatory approvals. SAUDIA, Saudi Arabia’s national flag carrier, currently serves a network of more than 100 domestic and international destinations with world-class service and hospitality.

Lilium and SAUDIA intend to transform the Kingdom’s domestic air transport sector by combining SAUDIA’s unrivaled market knowledge and Lilium’s unique eVTOL aircraft.

Comments from SAUDIA, Lilium Officials

Captain Ibrahim S. Koshy, Chief Executive Officer of SAUDIA said: “SAUDIA, building on its commitment to be an industry-leading airline committed to sustainability, considers our eVTOL network project with Lilium to be an undertaking of great significance for the Kingdom’s aviation industry and will contribute effectively to spurring sustainable tourism in Saudi using zero-emission aviation.”

The CEO added that the airline intended to meet the “growing demand for regional air mobility and offer our valued guests a superior on-board experience. The potential for such an airborne transit network is limitless.”

Alexander Asseily, Vice Chairman of Lilium said, “We are thrilled to work with innovative partners for whom sustainability is a priority. This partnership with SAUDIA, our first in the Middle East, is an exciting development for Lilium. We look forward to working with SAUDIA to deploy an eVTOL network across Saudi Arabia.”

Featured image: Lilium N.V.; SAUDIA