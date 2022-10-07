LAX Completes Third Phase of Terminal Upgrade

DALLAS – The third phase of Terminals 2 and 3 refurbishments at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) in California has been completed.

Terminal 3 was constructed with plenty of seating, high ceilings, and broad open spaces in mind. It also includes new food and shopping options, with some already open to travelers and others set to open in the coming months.

The concourse will include a total of nine gates. Currently, eight are operational. The ninth gate will be built as part of the next phase of work, which is expected to be completed in early 2023.

The ongoing modernization of LAX Terminals 2/3 celebrated its third phase of completion as Los Angeles World Airports CEO Justin Erbacci joined representatives from Delta to officially cut the ribbon on the brand-new T3 concourse.

Delta One and T3

A new Delta One check-in counter and the ninth gate in Terminal 3 will be constructed and operational in 2023. The final component of the project, the post-security screening connecting the bridge from Terminal 3 to Tom Bradley International Terminal, is projected to be completed and open by the end of 2023.

More than 4.5 million work hours have been logged since the project’s inception, with local workers accounting for 30.9% of the total. Furthermore, Delta has exceeded the Los Angeles World Airports (LAWA) target of 20% for incorporating diverse firms, with a remarkable result of 29.2% thus far.

Terminal 3 and the satellite concourse, built in 1961, were demolished in 2020 to make room for a new facility. The terminal’s demolition during the COVID-19 pandemic accelerated the project by 18 months, with several segments completed ahead of the intended 2024 deadline.

Comments from LAWA, Delta Air Lines

Justin Erbacci, CEO of LAWA, said, “Elevating the guest experience is pivotal in our ongoing work to build a better LAX, and we are thrilled to see the next major phase of this project completed in partnership with Delta Air Lines. The new Terminal 3 concourse includes best-in-class passenger amenities and technology and showcases our vision for a fully modernized airport.”

Scott Santoro, vice president of global sales at Delta Air Lines, said, “We continue to elevate the customer journey in Los Angeles, building loyalty through state-of-the-art infrastructure, robust network offerings, innovative technology and, of course, our award-winning customer service. LAX is one of Delta’s most important coastal hubs, and we’re committed to being the largest global carrier, providing customers with the premium curb-to-claim experience they deserve.”

