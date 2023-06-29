Ground Broken at LAX’s Midfield Satellite Concourse (MSC) South

DALLAS – Ground has been broken at Los Angeles International Airport’s (LAX) new Midfield Satellite Concourse (MSC) South. A special ceremony was held at the site with members of Los Angeles World Airports (LAWA) executives, the Los Angeles Board of Airport Commissioners and the design and construction team members.

The extension at the West Gates at Tom Bradley International Terminal will add around 150,000 square feet to the site, plus eight gates for single-aisle aircraft.

A new construction process is being utilized for MSC South, known as Offsite Construction and Relocation (OCR). Nine individual segments will be built around a mile and a half away from the airport. They will then be delivered to the site before being assembled on-site.

Rendering of LAX’s Midfield Satellite Concourse (MSC) South. Image: Los Angeles World Airports.

“Focus on Innovation”

Justin Erbacci, Chief Executive Officer of LAWA, said, “It is a testament to LAWA’s consistent focus on innovation that LAX’s new Midfield Satellite Concourse (MSC) South is being delivered with a first-of-its-kind Offsite Construction and Relocation technique that will enable an accelerated project timeline, save money, and be flexible enough to adapt to meet future needs if required.”

“MSC South is original in both the way it is being constructed and in its overall design, which celebrates our transformation while paying tribute to the architectural legacy of our airport.”

MSC South will draw “inspiration from California Modernism,” according to Matt Ducharme, Principal and West Coast Design Leader, Woods Bagot. The exterior will have a ‘rise Soleil system – ‘a solar shading feature on the concourse’s façade – that frames sightlines of the surrounding L.A. landscape.’ This will allow for ‘passive cooling and energy conservation, helping the project achieve its Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) silver accreditation goal.’

The new concourse forms part of LAX’s US$15bn Capital Improvement Program. This will see modernization to the airport terminals, improving the guest experience, building a safer airfield, improving access and providing a ‘long-awaited connection to regional transportation.’ Significant project completion is planned for 2025, and over 30% of the workforce will come from the Los Angeles area.

Featured Image: From left to right: LAWA Deputy Executive Director of Operations, Doug Webster; LAWA Chief Airport Affairs Officer, Becca Doten; LAWA Chief Operations and Maintenance Officer, Michael Christensen; Commissioner Karim Webb; Commissioner Nicholas P. Roxborough; BOAC Vice President, Val Velasco; LAWA Chief Development Officer, Terri Mestas; LAWA Chief Executive Officer, Justin Erbacci; AWA Deputy Executive Director of the Terminal Development and Improvement Program, Hans Thilenius; W.E. O’Neil Construction President, John Finn; Woods Bagot Principal and West Coast Design Leader, Matt Ducharme. Photo: Los Angeles World Airports.