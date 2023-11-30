LATAM to Operate Over 137,000 Flights During Peak Season

Dallas — LATAM Group announced this week that it will have more than 137,000 flights for the high season. This is due to a projected 22% growth in transported passengers. The group will add more than 16,000 flights to its global schedule compared to the same period in 2022–2023.

In total, the Brazilian airline holding company, headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil, and considered the largest airline company in Latin America, will have more than 25 million seats available to fly to its 148 destinations in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and Oceania.

In a release, the airline group says LATAM Peru (LP) is reinforcing its international routes and initiating operations from Lima to Aruba, La Habana, Atlanta, and London.

María Paz Villasante, Commercial Strategy Manager, stated, “In the last few months, we’ve experienced a recovery in international flights. We’re aware that people are resuming the habit of leisure travel, and today the LATAM group is positioned as the best option in the region, offering a wide and strong connection network to 148 destinations on four continents. Our expectations are that with this offer increase, we will manage to cover the increasing demand during this period.”

The following table summarizes a breakdown of South American flights for each subsidiary:

Country Flights Increase vs Last season Brazil +68.300 5% Peru +25.900 21% Chile +24.400 23% Colombia +21.700 31% Ecuador +5.150 5%

PT-MUA LATAM Airlines (Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge Livery) Boeing 777-32W (ER) at JFK. Photo: Francesco Cecchetti/Airways

New Routes, Millions of Passengers

LATAM has launched 21 routes this year, 15 of which are international routes that include routes to the African continent, with the Sao Paulo-Joburg (South Africa) route restarting flights from Santiago to Melbourne.

In the January–October 2023 period, the LATAM group transported more than 60 million passengers, an 18.1% increase compared with the same period in 2022. In October, the number of transported passengers reached 6.4 million, of which 1.2 million were international flights, a 38.4% increase compared with October 2022.

According to its website, the LATAM Group has a presence in five domestic markets in South America: Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, and Peru, along with international operations within Latin America and in Europe, the US, and the Caribbean.



The group operates a fleet including Boeing 767, B767F, B777, B787, Airbus A319, A320, A320neo and A321 aircraft.

Featured image: A LATAM A320neo similar to the one involved in the crash. Photo: Thiago Machado/Airways