LATAM Airlines Takes Delivery of Its First A321neo

DALLAS — LATAM Airlines (LA) has recently taken delivery of its first A321neo aircraft, which was leased from AerCap. In addition to this, LA has placed an order for 13 more A321neo aircraft to expand its route network and support its regional growth. This delivery marks the beginning of a committed backlog of 76 A321neo aircraft for LATAM. According to Airbus, the South American carrier has a total of 111 A320 Family aircraft to be delivered in the future.

The newly delivered A321neo for LA has a seating capacity of up to 224 passengers and is equipped with Airbus’ Airspace XL bins in the cabin. These larger bins provide a 40% increase in storage space and allow for 60% more carry-on bags, enhancing the boarding experience for both passengers and cabin crews. Notably, the aircraft flew to its destination using 49% Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF), emphasizing LA’s commitment to sustainability.

Ramiro Alfonsín, the Chief Financial Officer of LATAM Airlines Group, stated that their fleet renewal and modernization strategy aligns with their sustainability goals and brings them closer to their target of becoming a carbon-neutral group by 2050. The airline intends to enhance its current fleet with next-generation aircraft to improve connectivity while prioritizing environmental responsibility.

Christian Scherer, the Chief Commercial Officer and Head of Airbus International expressed gratitude to LATAM for their ongoing trust in Airbus aircraft. He mentioned that the selection of the A321neo supports LATAM’s network growth and also contributes to the airline’s decarbonization efforts. The A321neo is at least 20% more fuel-efficient, emits 20% less CO2, and generates 50% less noise compared to previous-generation aircraft.

The A321neo is the largest variant in the popular A320 Family of single-aisle aircraft manufactured by Airbus. It offers operators the ability to serve a wide range of markets while providing the lowest seat-mile cost among all single-aisle aircraft available. To date, customers worldwide have placed orders for over 5,200 A321neo aircraft.

In Latin America and the Caribbean, Airbus notes that it has achieved sales of over 1,150 aircraft. Currently, there are more than 750 Airbus aircraft operating in the region, and an additional 520 aircraft are in the order backlog. This number represents a market share of 58% in terms of in-service passenger aircraft. Since 1994, Airbus has been able to secure 75% of the net orders in this region.

Featured image: LATAM A321neo in-flight. Photo: Airbus