LATAM Takes Delivery of 21st Boeing 787-9

DALLAS — The LATAM Group (LA) has recently taken delivery of a brand new Boeing 787-9, its 21st. LA is the sole airline group in South America to operate the type.

The aircraft, registration CC-BGQ, was delivered last Saturday, September 2, directly from Charleston to Santiago, Chile, as part of LA’s fleet renewal and modernization strategy. As reported by AEROIN, by the end of this year, LA aims to have 37 Dreamliners in its fleet, including the 787-8 variant, which will make it one of the most advanced and fuel-efficient fleets in the region.

The Boeing 787-9 is equipped with cutting-edge technology that significantly reduces fuel consumption and CO2 emissions compared to its predecessors. According to the manufacturer’s data, this model can achieve a fuel and emissions reduction of 20-30%. This aligns perfectly with LA’s commitment to sustainability and its goal of becoming a carbon-neutral group by 2050.

LATAM CC-BGM Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner. Photo: Alberto Cucini/Airways

Advanced Features, Passenger Comfort

The new Boeing 787-9 boasts several advanced features that enhance the overall travel experience. It has a seating capacity of 300 passengers and can cover a distance of approximately 14,010 km.

The aircraft’s larger windows allow for more natural light and better views, while the spacious overhead compartments provide ample storage space. Moreover, the plane is equipped with technology that detects and mitigates turbulence, ensuring a smoother flight.

Additionally, the onboard diagnostic systems enable the aircraft to self-monitor and automatically report maintenance requirements to ground systems, ensuring optimal safety and efficiency.

LATAM plans to expand its fleet to 332 aircraft by the end of 2023, with 78 being wide-body planes and 254 being narrow-body planes. Adding the new Dreamliner will enhance LA’s connectivity and route capabilities, allowing the group to provide exceptional passenger comfort and an efficient travel experience.

Featured image: LATAM’s 21st Boeing 787-9 CC-BGQ. Photo: LATAM Group