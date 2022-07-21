LATAM Airlines Orders an Additional 17 A321neo

FARNBOROUGH – LATAM Airlines (LA) has added 17 A321neo aircraft to its order book at FIA2022, bringing the total number of A320neo jets on the airline’s order book to 100. The airline also stated that it will soon introduce the A321XLR to support its long-haul operations.

The A321neo is the largest member of Airbus’ A320neo Family. It features Sharklets and new generation engines, which result in over 20% fuel and CO2 savings as well as a 50% reduction in noise. The A321XLR version extends the range by another 4,700 nm, giving the plane a maximum flight time of 11 hours. The A321XLR completed its first test flight safely last month, making it into the air for the first time.

By the end of June 2022, more than 130 clients had placed more than 8,100 orders for the A320neo Family, over 550 of which were for the A321XLR. Airbus has delivered nearly 2,300 A320neo Family aircraft since its Entry Into Service six years ago, helping to reduce CO2 production by 15 million tons.

The LATAM Airlines Group and its affiliates are the major airline group in Latin America, operating internationally throughout Europe, Oceania, the United States, and the Caribbean in addition to five local markets in the region: Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, and Peru.

According to Airbus, it has sold more than 1,100 aircraft in Latin America and the Caribbean, has a backlog of more than 500, and has more than 700 aircraft operationally throughout the area, accounting for about 60% of the in-service fleet. Since 1994, Airbus has gotten roughly 70% of the net orders in the area.

Featured image: A321XLR and A321neo, LATAM. Image: Airbus