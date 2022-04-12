LATAM Opens Renewed VIP Lounge in Santiago, Chile

DALLAS – LATAM has opened its LATAM Lounge in Santiago, Chile (SCL), exclusively for preferred international passengers and partner airline members.

Santiago International Airport’s new revamped VIP lounge will be the largest in South America (more than 4,000 m2). The new SCL area boasts essential sustainable features, such as operating on 80% renewable energy and furniture produced from recycled or sustainably sourced materials, in keeping with the company’s goal to integrate sustainability throughout its operations.

LATAM will also renovate its other services, such as hand luggage lockers, sleeping areas, special facilities for children and families, showers, an open bar, buffet service with Latin American cuisine, ironing service, shoeshine, and co-working spaces.

All passengers with the LATAM benefits program in the Black Signature, Black, and Platinum categories, for flights in Premium cabin, alliance customers, and Business partners, traveling on international flights, or making stopovers in Chile, are welcome to use the LATAM Lounge, which is located in the new Terminal 2 at SCL.

Photo: LATAM Group

Comments from LATAM Group

“Our decision-making is always guided by our customers, and we continue to advance an experience where everyone can choose what is important for their trip. We have promoted changes and innovations in our new Lounge to create a space that highlights the best of our region and where there are options for everyone to enjoy their time as they see fit,” said Paulo Miranda Vice President of Customers for LATAM Airlines Group.

“This represents another step in the group’s sustainability strategy, which we are convinced should be an integral aspect in all our areas. It must guide us and be at the center of what we do,” said the LATAM’s executive.

Emerging South American artists who use recycled materials in their art have also been invited to show their work in the new LATAM lounge. Ximena Guzmán (Chilen), Sofía Donován (Argentinean) and Percy Zorrilla (Peruvian) are some of 21 artists who will exhibit their works in the new lounge.

Featured image: LATAM Group