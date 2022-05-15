LATAM Launches New Route amid Strong Operational Projections

DALLAS – LATAM Airlines Group (LA) recently released strong operational projections for May 2022 in comparison to May 2019, according to a company press release.

As per the release, LA anticipates that passenger operational numbers in terms of available seat kilometers (ASK) will be 73% of those in May 2019, representing a steady increase through 2022.

In Colombia alone, LA expects growth beyond pandemic recovery with projected passenger operations coming in at 114% of those in May 2019, according to the release.

The carrier also launched a new domestic route in Brazil, connecting the capital of Brasilia (BSB) with Sinop (OPS) in the Mato Grosso state, according to the release.

LATAM Brasil Airbus A319-132, registered as PT-TMG. This aircraft operates domestic Brazilian routes such as the one between Sinop and Brasilia. Photo: João Pedro Santoro/Airways

A Diverse Operation

LA reported improved earnings in 4Q2021 amid the consistent operation of a “Solidarity Plane” program designed to provide aid amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The program was recently expanded to aid refugees following the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The airline is also a strong player in the air cargo market, with the release stating that LA plans to operate 1,210 cargo flights in May. According to the release, LA will operate 1,115 daily passenger flights across 133 destinations and 20 countries in May.

An outlet from South America to the world, LA is steadily recovering from the pandemic while offering a diverse array of passenger and cargo services.

Featured image: LATAM Airlines Boeing 777-32W(ER) registered as PT-MUA in the special Star Wars-Galaxy’s Edge Livery. Photo: Alberto Cucini/Airways