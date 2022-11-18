LATAM Airlines A320neo Collides with Fire Engine during Takeoff

DALLAS — A LATAM Airlines (LA) Airbus A320neo struck a fire engine that crossed the runway during the takeoff roll at Jorge Chavez International Airport (LIM).

The 4.4-year-old unit was about to depart from the airport when the fire trucks crossed runway 16 without permission heading East. The fire engine, an Aircraft Rescue and Fire Fighting (ARFF) vehicle, and other emergency trucks were on their way to another emergency that was in progress when the crash occurred.

Video suggests that multiple airport fire service vehicles crossed the active runway 16 immediately before the accelerating A320. One truck collided with the right engine+ wing resulting in a fire and a gear collapse. pic.twitter.com/1hvom3HYSg — JACDEC (@JacdecNew) November 18, 2022

What Happened?

The Lima Airport Fire Brigade was in a response time drill, and one fire truck crossed the runway without authorization on Taxiway Bravo, which is west of Runway 16. The crew was unable to stop, and the aircraft, registered as CC-BHB, collided with the ARFF.

The right wing of the aircraft impacted the truck, which had four people on board. Two of them died in the accident, while the other two are in a local hospital according to local reports.

The collision resulted in the right engine and wing bursting into flame and the gear collapsing. As soon as the undercarriage caught fire, firefighters sped to the aircraft to foam it, as seen in the image below (from social media).

Cuando la vida te da una segunda oportunidad #latam pic.twitter.com/Vd98Zu98Uo — Enrique Varsi-Rospigliosi (@enriquevarsi) November 18, 2022 “When life gives you a second chance,” the caption reads.

No Casualties on board the Aircraft

The A320neo in question is MSN 7864, delivered brand new to LA in November 2017. The aircraft was about to operate domestic flight LA2213 between Lima and Juliaca, Peru when the crash occurred.

There were no casualties on board CC-BHB, according to initial communications from LATAM Airlines and Lima Airport Partners.

All flights are suspended at LIM until Saturday at 13:00 (Lima Time). Some 76 departing flights will be impacted by the closure of the airport.

This is a developing story.

Featured image: A LATAM A320neo similar to the one involved in the collision at LIM. Photo: Thiago Machado/Airways