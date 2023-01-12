Last 747 Emerges from Paint Shop
Last 747 Emerges from Paint Shop

DALLAS – The last ever Boeing 747 has returned to Everett Paine Field (PAE) after emerging from the paint shop in preparation for its delivery in the coming weeks.

The airframe N863GT (Line Number 1574) was rolled out from the 747 production line at PAE on December 6, 2022, at a special event attended by Airways. The event marked the end of over half a century of production of the iconic ‘Jumbo Jet.’

After the events, the aircraft was ferried to Portland International Airport (PDX) on December 21, 2022, according to flightradar24.com data, where the paint job was carried out.

  • Photo: Nick Sheeder/Airways.
  • Photo: Brandon Siska/Airways.
  • Photo: Kendrick Dlima/Airways.
  • Photo: Nick Sheeder/Airways.

Low-Key Livery

It appears that the 747 will bear the standard Atlas Air (5Y) livery with Apex Logistics titles on the left-hand side of the fuselage. It remains to be seen whether any special markings will be added to mark the fact that this is the last ever 747.

Atlas Air, the global cargo and charter carrier, is now the world’s largest operator of the Boeing 747. It currently operates five passenger 747-400s as well as 35 -400F freighters and 14 -8F. 5Y also operates four 747-400CLF ‘Dreamlifters’ on behalf of Boeing. Over the years, 5Y has also flown the Boeing 747-200, -300 and -SR variants.

Boeing Rolls Out Last 747 Built

Featured Image: Photo: Brandon Siska/Airways.

