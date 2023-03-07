The Largest Indian Fleets in 2023

DALLAS — India is a rapidly growing market in the global aviation industry, with an increasing number of travelers choosing to fly both domestically and internationally. To accommodate this demand, the number of airlines operating in India has grown, leading to increased competition and a wider range of options for travelers.

Among these airlines, some stand out for their large fleets of aircraft and significant presence in the Indian aviation market. In this article, we’ll take a look at the five largest airlines in India according to fleet size. We’ll also briefly mention their histories, operations, alliances, and primary hubs.

Note that the regional jets are also included under narrow-body jets for simplicity.

Indigo Airbus A320-271N (VT-ITJ). Photo: Alberto Cucini/Airways

1. IndiGo (6E), 303 Aircraft

IndiGo is India’s largest airline in terms of fleet size and passenger market share. As of February 2023, the low-cost carrier has a fleet of over 300 aircraft and operates more than 1,400 daily flights to 60 destinations across India and abroad. 6E is known for its low-cost business model and on-time performance, which has made it a popular choice among travelers in India.

The low-cost carrier was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Gurgaon, India. The airline operates primarily from Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi, with additional bases in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Chennai, and Hyderabad.

The Delhi-based carriers’ fleet comprises an all-narrow-body fleet of 303 narrowbody aircraft. The Airbus A320 family is the most famous aircraft type in its fleet.

IndiGo operates 183 Airbus A320s and 81 A321neo aircraft, equipped with modern amenities and facilities to provide a comfortable flying experience to its passengers. 6E also operates 39 ATR 72 aircraft on domestic routes.

Air India is also a member of the Star Alliance. Photo: Yifei Yu/Airways

2. Air India (AI), 113 Aircraft

Air India is the second-largest airline in India in terms of fleet size. The airline has a fleet of 113 aircraft, including a mix of Boeing and Airbus aircraft. Air India is one of the oldest and largest airlines in India and it operates flights to several destinations across India and the world, including major cities in Australia, Europe, the Middle East, North America, and Asia.

The state-owned flag carrier was founded in 1932 as Tata Airlines and is headquartered in New Delhi, India. AI operates primarily from Indira Gandhi International Airport, with additional bases in Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, and Bengaluru. Known for its extensive network and route network, with a focus on international destinations, AI is a member of the Star Alliance.

The Delhi-based flag carrier operates 40 widebodies and 73 narrowbodies. The Airbus A320 family is the most popular aircraft type in its fleet. AI operates 18 Airbus A319s, 36 A320s, and 14 A321s in the narrow-body segment. It also flies 18 Boeing 777s, and 27 Boeing 787 Dreamliners in the wide-body segment.

SpiceJet VT-MXA Boeing 737-8 MAX. Photo: Alberto Cucini/Airways

3. SpiceJet (SG), 74 Aircraft

SpiceJet is one of India’s largest low-cost carriers, with a fleet of over 70 aircraft, predominantly comprising Boeing 737 and Bombardier Q400 models. The airline operates flights to several destinations across India and internationally, including popular tourist destinations in Southeast Asia, and the Middle East.

The low-cost carrier was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Gurgaon, India. SG operates primarily from Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi, with additional bases in Mumbai, Kolkata, and Hyderabad.

SpiceJet operates 46 Boeing 737s and 28 De Havilland Canada DHC-8 Dash 8s.

Go First (Earlier known as Go Air). Photo: Alberto Cucini/Airways

4. Go First (G8), 59 Aircraft

Sitting at Number four on the list is another low-cost carrier Go First. Go First, formerly known as GoAir operates a fleet of over 50 aircraft. The airline operates flights to over 30 destinations across India and internationally, including popular tourist destinations in Southeast Asia and the Middle East.

Go First was founded in 2005 as Go Air and is headquartered in Mumbai, India. G8 operates primarily from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai, with additional bases in Delhi, Kolkata, and Bengaluru.

Go First operates an all-Airbus narrow-body fleet of 59 Airbus A320 jets.

Vistara Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner. Photo: Daniel Gorun/Airways

5. Vistara (UK), 54 Aircraft

Vistara has the fifth-largest fleet in India, with a fleet of 54 aircraft, split into 3 widebodies and 51 narrowbodies. The Airbus A320 family is the most popular aircraft type in Vistara’s fleet.

Vistara was founded in 2013 as a joint venture between Tata Sons and Singapore Airlines. The airline is headquartered in Gurgaon, India, and operates primarily from Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi, with additional bases in Mumbai and Kolkata. The carrier is also a member of the Star Alliance.

Vistara is the only Indian full-service airline after AI on this list. It offers a range of services, including premium economy and business class options, and operates over 40 domestic and international routes. The airline is known for its focus on premium service and customer experience.

Vistara operates 43 Airbus A320s, six A321s, and three Boeing 737s in the narrow-body segment. The airline flies three Boeing 787 Dreamliners in the wide-body segment. The A320s and Boeing 737s are deployed on domestic and short-haul international routes whereas the Dreamliners are deployed on flights to London, Paris, and Frankfurt.

Air India Boeing 777-200ER (VT-ALF). Photo: Luca Flores/Airways

Air India’s Massive Order

On February 14, 2023, India’s Al confirmed an order for 470 aircraft from Airbus and Boeing. The Airbus order included 40 A350 wide-body aircraft, comprising six A350-900s and 34 A350-1000s, and 210 single-aisle A320-family aircraft, comprising 140 A320neo and 70 A321neo aircraft. Moreover, the Boeing order included 190 737 MAXs, 20 787-9 Dreamliners, and 10 777-9s, with options for 50 additional 737 MAX and 20 787-9 airplanes. Air India’s order is the largest Boeing order in South Asia.

The A320neos and 737 MAX jets will be deployed on domestic and a handful of short-haul international routes, whereas the 787 Dreamliners will be deployed on flights to Australia, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. The A350s and 777s will be used to “fly ultra-long routes across the globe.” Following the confirmation of this historic order, AI becomes the 11th customer for the yet-to-be-certified flagship Boeing 777X jet.

However, it is important to note that these orders are commitments and not firm orders. During a joint video call with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, French President Emmanuel Macron, and Airbus CEO Guillaume Faury, Tata Group Chairman N. Chandrasekaran announced the order, as the airline is planning to expand its operations under its Vihaan Al program.

The announcement was made last month during the Aero India 2023 airshow in Bengaluru. Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi highlighted that AI’s major deal was a part of India’s efforts to enhance its aviation industry and position the country as a hub for maintenance and repair operations in the region.

During the event, the parties involved expressed serious interest in bringing some of the Airbus commercial aircraft production to India due to the large volume of civilian aircraft orders placed in the country.

Vistara VT-TTC Airbus A320-232(WL) | Photo: Alberto Cucini/Airways

Indian Market Outlook

According to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), the number of domestic passengers in India increased from around 140 million in 2014 to over 300 million in 2020, with a further increase expected in the coming years. The Indian aviation industry has grown significantly in recent years, driven by rising disposable incomes, increasing urbanization, and the growth of the middle class.

However, despite this growth, the Indian aviation industry continues to face several challenges, including high fuel prices, intense competition, and a shortage of skilled personnel, which will need to be addressed in order to ensure sustainable growth in the future.

It’s worth noting that the fleet size is a dynamic metric and subject to change as the airlines are always expanding and updating their fleet every now and then.

Have you ever flown on the above-mentioned Indian carriers? How was your experience flying with them? Be sure to leave your comments on our social media channels.

Feature Image: IndiGo Airlines. Photo: Alberto Cucini/Airways